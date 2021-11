Portland-based Vacasa could be the region’s next publicly traded company by the end of the year. The vacation rental management company is in the midst of a merger with TPG Pace Solutions, a special purpose acquisition company, that would see the company go public as a result of the transaction. TPG Pace Solutions (NYSE: TPGS) shareholders are scheduled to vote on deal on Nov. 30. The deal is expected to close at the end of the special meeting of shareholders.

