Former, Current, Potential Future Gators React to Dan Mullen's Firing

By Demetrius Harvey
 6 days ago

It might be seen as a breath of fresh air for some Florida Gators supporters to see the team move on from head coach Dan Mullen on Sunday, a time to start anew with its football program. But, the ones most impacted are certainty the players themselves, making it a day full of mixed emotions.

That was the overall sentiment from Florida fans, and certainly the sentiment from some of the current, former and potential future Gators that took the time to share their thoughts on social media yesterday.

Here are some of the best reactions from each set of players.

Former players

One of the prevailing thoughts surrounding Mullen's tenure at Florida was the lack of a potential National Championship. While the team got ever-so-close last year, they ultimately couldn't finish the job. Former Gators DL Caleb Brantley (2013-16) echoed those sentiments, understanding why the AD Scott Stricklin would move on.

One of Mullen's former players, center Brett Heggie (2017-20) shared his thoughts, too. He mentioned the team's potential retention of strength and conditioning coach Nick Savage should be a priority. Savage has famously transformed players' bodies as they entered the program.

Another player that briefly spent time with Mullen, defensive lineman Adam Shuler (2018-19) made his voice heard on Sunday, giving thanks to Mullen who put him on the map, giving him an opportunity after he transferred to the program in 2018, Mullen's first year at Florida as the team's head coach.

Former Florida tight end Clifford Taylor IV would ultimately never suit up for the Gators and see game action but was an incredible story as a walk-on during the summer for 2019. He gives respect to the man who changed his life, Mullen.

Another former Gator, Noah Banks would never see game action with the Gators due to a medical retirement that cut his playing career short. This one was simple, a "mistake," in Banks' eyes. Mullen wasn't thought highly of at the end of his tenure by some observers, but some players certainly respected him.

Former Gators safety Major Wright, who played for Florida from 2007-09, was with Mullen for a couple of years, though the two didn't interact too much as Wright plays defense. Regardless, Wright felt it was a bad call, stating that the program has to do better.

Current players

The current player reactions, or at least some of them, were mixed with some young and a couple of veteran players on the current team. One of the first to share a comment was redshirt freshman DB Kamar Wilcoxson, who joined the program last year, but ultimately didn't suit up for many games.

Wilcoxson wouldn't play this season either due to a season-ending knee injury. He shared his thoughts, simply giving some thanks as Mullen believed in him as a recruit.

Offensive lineman Gerald Mincey joined the program in 2020, redshirting and appearing in just one game for Florida, the team's Cotton Bowl. This year he's appeared in eight games as a reserve. He was close to Mullen since his recruitment.

Defensive lineman Antonio Valentino joined the program as a transfer from Penn State this season. He tallied his first sack of the season on Saturday against the Missouri Tigers and has been one of the leaders on the Florida defensive line this season. He sent his thanks to Mullen, stating that he will always be thankful for Mullen giving him a chance to write a new chapter.

Defensive lineman Daquan Newkirk, another graduate transfer, transferred from Auburn prior to the season. He thanks coach Mullen for the opportunity. Newkirk has also become one of the team's leaders on defense.

Perhaps the biggest leader defensively for the Gators this season, Zachary Carter shares his thanks for Mullen on social media. Carter is headed to the NFL after completing his redshirt senior season. He originally joined Florida prior to Mullen arriving in 2017.

Joining the program this season, linebacker Chief Borders also shared his thoughts, thanking his coach for everything. Borders will be a redshirt freshman next year.

Potential future players

We've already covered what Nick Evers, the program's QB recruit for the 2022 recruiting class, has said. But, he's one of several recruits that had plenty to think about following the news.

The same can be said for cornerback Jamarrien Burt, who not only opened up his recruitment again but decommitted from the program in general.

Chandler "CJ" Smith is one of the top receiver commitments for the Gators entering 2022 out of Orlando (Fla.) He stated that while he has not officially decommitted from the program, he will be doing his due diligence, exploring his options for a potential backup plan.

Another commitment for the Gators, defensive lineman Francois Nolton out of Miami was short with his reaction, simply sharing his displeasure for the coach being fired. He did not offer whether or not he would be staying or not with the class of 2022.

His father, however, did have some thoughts and it seems as though Nolton will remain with the Gators.

Stay tuned to AllGators for continuous coverage of Florida Gators football, basketball and recruiting.

Florida Gators Defensive Coordinator Candidates to Replace Todd Grantham

The Florida Gators are, now officially, in need of a new defensive coordinator. That was the thought dating back to the 2020 season when Todd Grantham's unit held the Gators back from College Football Playoff contention, but head coach Dan Mullen waited to pull the plug on Grantham's tenure until this past weekend, following a 40-17 loss to South Carolina which dropped Florida's 2021 record to 4-5.
