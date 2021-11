Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has been sacked as Manchester United manager.The club’s board convened after Saturday afternoon’s dismal 4-1 defeat at Watford, one of the worst displays of the Norwegian’s tenure. The consensus was that the nature of the performance was unacceptable. Michael Carrick will now take charge of the Champions League game against Villarreal on Tuesday.The Independent has been told the 48-year-old was aware he was under renewed pressure ahead of the Watford game, with United chiefs increasingly concerned about the mood of the players. Most have long felt a change was required. Particular attention has also been paid to Cristiano...

PREMIER LEAGUE ・ 7 DAYS AGO