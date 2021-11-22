ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The Morning After: Split-Second Loss

By Melissa Burgess
diebytheblade.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIt was a better performance, but last-second mistakes cost the Sabres. [The Buffalo News]. A game recap, from the NYR point of view. [Blueshirt Banter]. Aaron Dell is beginning to...

www.diebytheblade.com

The Morning After Ottawa: Dan Vladar Was ON in Ontario

NHL Standings - Recap. -Vladar, Pretty Good In Ontario: Dan Vladar collected his first ever NHL shutout last night with a 4-0 blanking of the Ottawa Senators. The Flames backup stopped all 27 shots that came his way to earn his third victory of the season. Vladar went 1-0-1 in his trip through Ontario, stopping 64 of 62 shots against both the Maple Leafs and Senators.
The Morning After Philadelphia: Johnny Gaudreau Was Busy In Philly

NHL Standings - Recap. -NO MO OT: The Flames have gone to overtime six times on the season and they’ve only come away with two points once, a 4-3 victory over the Washington Capitals. Last night was the fourth straight time they’ve given the opposition two points in the extra frame.
Magic Falter in Second Half in Loss to Hawks

Against a deep, talented team like the Atlanta Hawks, trading baskets will likely not result in a favorable outcome. That’s precisely what the Orlando Magic learned Monday, as they let their guard down defensively in a 129-111 loss despite having one of their better offensive performances of the season. Top...
The Morning After Buffalo: Want A Win? Get A Shutout

NHL Standings - Recap. -Road Warrior: Andrew Mangiapane scored two goals last night, giving him 12 on the season, which leads the Flames. He now was 11 goals on the road, which is tops in the NHL as well. -Gaudreau Keeps Climbing: Johnny Gaudreau had two goals and a helper...
Kirill Kaprizov
Aaron Dell
Don Granato
Kyle Okposo
diebytheblade.com

The Morning After: What Even Was That?

Goaltending is an issue, to say the least. [The Athletic]. At least Tage Thompson & Dylan Cozens looked good. [The Buffalo News]. A game recap from the CBJ point of view. [Jackets Cannon]. On the workhorse from White Horse. [The Hockey Writers]. An interesting addition to the in-game experience in...
Sabres stunned in last-second loss to Rangers

A goal with less than one second remaining in regulation helped the New York Rangers defeat the Buffalo Sabres, 5-4, on Sunday night at Madison Square Garden. Pat Malacaro has a complete game recap:
Buffalo Sabres Lose Again During the Last Moment of Play

Buffalo Sabres: Goals: Rasmus Asplund, Vinnie Hinostroza, Tage Thompson, Rasmus Dahlin. New York Rangers: Goals: Chris Kreider, Jacob Trouba, Kaapo Kakko, K’Andre Miller, Ryan Lindgren. Plus 1: Buffalo Played Better in the First Two Periods. The Sabres scored on their second power play in the first period, and enjoyed a...
Sabres Look To Rebound Against Blue Jackets

Buffalo Sabres (7-8-2) vs. Columbus Blue Jackets (9-6-0) Puck Drop: 7:00 PM EST | KeyBank Center | Buffalo, New York. Division Ranking: 6th in the Metropolitan Division. The Sabres battled hard last game against the Rangers but fell short again, 0.7 seconds to be exact, from at least picking up a point. A loss in that fashion should theoretically motivate them to bounce back the next night; however, Buffalo hasn’t won on the second night of a back-to-back yet this season. One sign of hope however, will be the goaltending matchup against the Jackets. While the Sabres are expected to start Tokarski tonight after giving him a rest last night against the Rangers, Columbus is also expected to start Joonas Korpisalo. Korpisalo has been the shakier of the two Blue Jackets goalies, posting a record of 2-3-0 with a 0.897 save percentage and a 3.56 GAA. If Buffalo can continue the offensive pressure they had against the Rangers the night prior, they should be able to light the lamp multiple times.
DBTB Open Thread: Week of 11/22

The Buffalo Sabres went through another rough week, picking up one win in three including a late heartbreaking loss yesterday. The coming week is going to be a busy one, with four games on tap, starting with a three-game homestand. Buffalo are now 7-82- on the season and still sixth in the Atlantic Division.
The Morning After Chicago: Dube, Doobie Doo

NHL Standings - Recap. -Dube’s Drought Is Over: Dillon Dube had been struggling, that’s no secret. He had only one goal on the season and hadn’t scored in 12 games. Well that streak came to an end as he would score the opening salvo Tuesday night, the 16th time the Flames have scored the opening goal this season.
Buffalo Sabres
The Morning After: It’s Thanksgiving!

Casey Mittelstadt nears a return. [The Buffalo News]. The Sabres are hosting Hockey Fights Cancer night on Monday, Nov. 29. [Sabres.com]. Former Sabres forward Cory Conacher has been named am ember of the Canisius College Sports Hall of Fame Class of 2021. [Canisius Athletics]. By now you probably know about...
Falcons' Arthur Smith says team needs 'self reflection' after second blowout loss: 'It feels ugly'

Less than two weeks ago, the Atlanta Falcons were flying high after defeating the rival New Orleans Saints at the Superdome to move to .500 on the season and into the wild-card conversation in the NFC. Fast forward to now and they've not only lost two straight, they've been flat-out embarrassed -- first with a 40-point loss to the Dallas Cowboys and, four days later, with a 25-point loss on their own field to rookie first-round pick Mac Jones and the New England Patriots.
By Design, Goaltending Is Buffalo’s Most Glaring Issue

With Matt Murray seemingly set to hit the waiver wire, many Buffalo Sabres fans are pondering whether or not the team should take a chance on him. Murray, of course, is struggling mightily this season. He’s started six games with Ottawa, finished five of them and has yet to capture a win. His .890 save percentage is nothing to write home about, and his 3.26 GAA is equally dismal.
Matt Murray free to grab on the waivers. Do you claim him?

According to many good sources, the Senators are giving up on Matt Murray. He will be placed on the waivers today. Do you claim him?. He earns 6.25 M per until 2023-24, it is expensive but the guy is relatively young (27 y.o.) and he has shown before that he was a genuine NHL 1G (he has dislodged M-A-F from Pittsburgh) and knows the pressure of the playoffs.
Panthers Mailbag 11-26-2021

Panthers keep winning and everything you need to know is right here from Doug Plagens, he is ice cold and that is a good thing, Cats are doing it big.
NCAA Friday Hockey -- Rapid Recap

There are no video links in this one. Look for those here Sunday. It takes time, often a lot, for schools to post highlights on YouTube. Devon Levi continued to stake his claim as D1's best netminder. The seventh-round pick (thank you, Florida Panthers) stopped 25 of 26 shots in Troy, N.Y.
Tage Thompson leads Sabres to win over Montreal

A pair of Tage Thompson goals bookended the night for the Sabres in their 4-1 win over the Canadiens on Friday night at KeyBank Center. The win snapped the team’s four-game losing streak in the process. Pat Malacaro has a complete game recap:
Game 21: Da Red Wings

Buffalo Sabres (8-10-2) vs. Detroit Red Wings (9-9-3) Puck Drop: 7:00 PM EST | Little Caesars Arena | Detroit, MI. 1. Can’t Stop Tage (And Skinner?) Holy guacamole, 8 (5v5!) points for Tage in his last ten and 7 for Jeff! Tage is, with no surprise, on career smashing paces for all of it. Jeff, on the other hand, is just a few shy of matching his point pace when he was with Jack and Jason/Sam. Gonna laugh at me now for saying the Kraken should’ve taken Jeff instead of 0 games played William Borgen? (Maybe you should, who knows!)
