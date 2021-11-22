ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NHL

DBTB Open Thread: Week of 11/22

By Calvin
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Buffalo Sabres went through another rough week, picking up one win in three including a late heartbreaking loss yesterday. The coming week is going to be a busy one, with four games on tap, starting...

diebytheblade.com

Buffalo Sabres Lose Again During the Last Moment of Play

Buffalo Sabres: Goals: Rasmus Asplund, Vinnie Hinostroza, Tage Thompson, Rasmus Dahlin. New York Rangers: Goals: Chris Kreider, Jacob Trouba, Kaapo Kakko, K’Andre Miller, Ryan Lindgren. Plus 1: Buffalo Played Better in the First Two Periods. The Sabres scored on their second power play in the first period, and enjoyed a...
NHL
diebytheblade.com

Sabres Look To Rebound Against Blue Jackets

Buffalo Sabres (7-8-2) vs. Columbus Blue Jackets (9-6-0) Puck Drop: 7:00 PM EST | KeyBank Center | Buffalo, New York. Division Ranking: 6th in the Metropolitan Division. The Sabres battled hard last game against the Rangers but fell short again, 0.7 seconds to be exact, from at least picking up a point. A loss in that fashion should theoretically motivate them to bounce back the next night; however, Buffalo hasn’t won on the second night of a back-to-back yet this season. One sign of hope however, will be the goaltending matchup against the Jackets. While the Sabres are expected to start Tokarski tonight after giving him a rest last night against the Rangers, Columbus is also expected to start Joonas Korpisalo. Korpisalo has been the shakier of the two Blue Jackets goalies, posting a record of 2-3-0 with a 0.897 save percentage and a 3.56 GAA. If Buffalo can continue the offensive pressure they had against the Rangers the night prior, they should be able to light the lamp multiple times.
NHL
diebytheblade.com

Sabres Suffer Another Loss in Wild Rollercoaster of a Game

Buffalo Sabres Goals: Tage Thompson (7, 8-PP), Zemgus Girgensons (4-PP), Dylan Cozens (4) Columbus Blue Jackets Goals: Jack Roslovic (1,2), Oliver Bjorkstrand (6), Max Domi (2), Vladislav Gavrikov (1, 2-EN), Sean Kuraly (3-EN) Plus-1: Henri Returns. After suffering a lower-body injury during the season opener against Montreal, defenseman Henri Jokiharju...
NHL
diebytheblade.com

The Morning After: It’s Thanksgiving!

Casey Mittelstadt nears a return. [The Buffalo News]. The Sabres are hosting Hockey Fights Cancer night on Monday, Nov. 29. [Sabres.com]. Former Sabres forward Cory Conacher has been named am ember of the Canisius College Sports Hall of Fame Class of 2021. [Canisius Athletics]. By now you probably know about...
BUFFALO, NY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The Buffalo Sabres#The Atlantic Division
diebytheblade.com

Bruins Thump Sabres 5-1 in Buffalo

Buffalo Sabres Goals: Okposo (5) Boston Bruins Goals: Bergeron (7), Coyle (6), Pastrnak (6), Reilly (2), Hall (5) During the first period, Boston fired 22 shots on net to only 8 for Buffalo which was indictive of the one-sided period. The Sabres, to their credit, were staying with the Bruins throughout the early part of the first period, and even took the lead on a nice Kyle Okposo wrist shot. However, that only appeared to wake up the Bruins, who just simply changed gears while the Sabres, quite frankly, did not.
NHL
diebytheblade.com

What To Be Thankful For, As a Sabres Fan

Things aren’t going great right now with the Buffalo Sabres franchise as a whole, but even in the worst of times, there will always be something to be grateful for, some positive you can look at as a beacon of hope. It’s about finding positives in the tough times, even if they’re buried a bit and you have to dig through a pile of trash to reach them.
NHL
diebytheblade.com

Sabres Dominate Habs, Win Decisively 4-1

Buffalo Sabres goals: Thompson (9), Eakin (3), Okposo (6), Thompson (10) Montreal Canadiens goals: Anderson (5) If there’s one player that Sabres fan should be thoroughly impressed with this season, it’s Tage Thompson. Thompson seems to really be coming into his own, and has improved many different parts of his game, including puck possession and shooting. He’s always had a great shot but has struggled to hit the net at times in previous years. Can’t say the same for this season. At this point through 20 games, Thompson has 10 goals, easily beating his previous high of 8 goals last season through 38 games. With Jack Eichel and other former top Sabres players gone, Tage Thompson has the chance to be the highlight of this Buffalo offense. And to this point, he isn’t squandering his opportunity.
NHL
diebytheblade.com

DBTB Podcast | Episode 3: Consistently Inconsistent

Happy American Thanksgiving to all who are celebrating today! Maybe you need something to listen to on the drive over to your in-laws’ place, or some background noise in the kitchen while you’re cooking up a storm. Maybe you just want to listen to some folks talk Buffalo Sabres hockey! Whatever the case may be today, we’ve got a new episode of the podcast for you.
HOCKEY
diebytheblade.com

By Design, Goaltending Is Buffalo’s Most Glaring Issue

With Matt Murray seemingly set to hit the waiver wire, many Buffalo Sabres fans are pondering whether or not the team should take a chance on him. Murray, of course, is struggling mightily this season. He’s started six games with Ottawa, finished five of them and has yet to capture a win. His .890 save percentage is nothing to write home about, and his 3.26 GAA is equally dismal.
NHL
diebytheblade.com

NCAA Saturday Hockey -- Sabres' prospects

Again, no video highlights. Those will be presented in a DBTB Fanpost tomorrow, after the RPI-Northeastern game (3 p.m. start). The Purple Eagles gave as good as they got for two periods, but the roof caved in over the final 20 minutes. Niagara led 1-0, and entered the third tied, 1-1.
NHL
hockeyinsiders.net

VIDEO: Brutal Headshot During Kings-Leafs Game.

Another dirty incident in the NHL last night. We saw a pretty brutal headshot during the Toronto Maple Leafs and Los Angeles Kings game. 21 year old rookie Rasmus Kupari of the Kings took out Leafs' foward David Kampf. The play was clearly dirty and Kampf did not return to...
NHL
diebytheblade.com

The Morning After: Split-Second Loss

It was a better performance, but last-second mistakes cost the Sabres. [The Buffalo News]. A game recap, from the NYR point of view. [Blueshirt Banter]. Aaron Dell is beginning to find his groove. [Buffalo Hockey Beat]. It’s the first crisis point of the season for Don Granato. [The Buffalo News]
NHL
The Hockey Writers

NHL Rumors: Predators, Rangers, Bruins, Senators

In today’s NHL rumors rundown, there is an update on talks between the Nashville Predators and Filip Forsberg. Meanwhile, Artemi Panarin was fined $5K for throwing a glove at Brad Marchand, but was he justified in doing so? Finally, the Ottawa Senators are expected to waive goaltender Matt Murray. What’s the play here and who might be interested?
NHL
diebytheblade.com

Amerks Catch Up: Seth Appert, Peter Tischke and Michael Mersch

It’s been a rollercoaster ride for the Rochester Americans lately. Goaltending prospect Ukko-Pekka Luukkonen has been polarizing throughout a 4-game stretch where the Buffalo Sabres’ top farm club picked up 2 wins and 2 losses. Their most recent game ended in a 5-3 loss to the AHL-leading Utica Comets, but...
NHL
diebytheblade.com

The Morning After: What Even Was That?

Goaltending is an issue, to say the least. [The Athletic]. At least Tage Thompson & Dylan Cozens looked good. [The Buffalo News]. A game recap from the CBJ point of view. [Jackets Cannon]. On the workhorse from White Horse. [The Hockey Writers]. An interesting addition to the in-game experience in...
NHL

