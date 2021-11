As someone who spends a good deal of time writing and talking about the need to improve American family policy, people are often surprised to learn that, for most of my adult life, I considered myself a libertarian. I don't really traffic in political labels anymore, so I don't much care whether I still properly qualify for the title. But for the sake of those libertarians who may be conflicted about policies like paid parental leave or the refundable child tax credit, which were just passed by the House as part of President Biden's sprawling social spending bill, it's worth explaining why I think family policy and libertarianism are compatible.

FAMILY RELATIONSHIPS ・ 2 DAYS AGO