ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NFL

Buccaneers vs. Giants: Info, Odds, Where to Watch and More

By Zach Goodall
AllBucs
AllBucs
 6 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1HMuxy_0d3uCqmU00

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers return to Raymond James Stadium for the first time since Week 7 tonight to take on their final NFC East opponent of the 2021 season, the New York Giants.

You can find everything you need to know about the game below.

Tampa Bay Buccaneers (6-3) vs. New York Giants (3-6)

Where: Raymond James Stadium, Tampa, Fla.

When: Monday, Nov. 22 at 8:15 P.M. ET

Watch: ESPN | Also available on fuboTV

Radio: Buccaneers Radio Network - 98ROCK

Odds (via SI Sportsbook): The Buccaneers are 10.5-point favorites over the Giants. The over/under is set at 50.

Series history: New York leads, 16-8. The Buccaneers defeated the Giants by a score of 25-23 when the teams last met in November 2020.

Important stories

The rundown

Can Tampa Bay snap its two-game losing streak tonight? Or will New York pull off an upset over the reigning Super Bowl champions in the midst of their 2021 low-point?

That's the question as we approach Monday Night Football in Week 11.

The Bucs have lost their early-season momentum by shooting themselves in the foot in all three phases of the game: Offensively, five turnovers have plagued Tom Brady and Tampa Bay's offense over their last two matchups; defensively, the team has struggled quite a bit with penalties and on third downs; on special teams, although it hasn't costed games yet, kicker Ryan Succop has struggled by missing three field goals and two extra points this year.

After a week of soul-searching, the Bucs are hoping to clean up all of these issues tonight.

Brady will face a middling New York pass defense that has found success in creating interceptions, which will test Brady's decision-making but should allow him to produce quite well - especially with tight end Rob Gronkowski expected to return to play.

On the flip side, Giants QB Daniel Jones has appeared in more games this year (9) than he has thrown touchdowns (8). The Bucs' defense shouldn't struggle to defend the pass, although their typically-stout rushing defense will also be tested as New York anticipates the return of star running back Saquon Barkley from injury.

Stay tuned to AllBucs for further coverage of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, and other NFL news and analysis. Follow along on social media at @SIBuccaneers on Twitter and Tampa Bay Buccaneers on Sports Illustrated on Facebook.

Comments / 0

Related
bucsreport.com

Buccaneers Sign Wide Receiver

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers are signing a wide receiver. No not that one, a former Buccaneer, wide receiver Breshad Perriman. Look for Perriman to start on the practice squad but soon be elevated to the 53-man roster. There’s no official corresponding move by the Buccaneers yet, but this all but...
NFL
Empire Sports Media

New York Giants: Saquon Barkley reacts to the firing of Jason Garrett

The New York Giants are quickly approaching a division game with the Eagles, but the biggest story right now is still the changes in the organization. Jason Garrett is out as offensive coordinator, and the reactions have been trickling in. The Giants haven’t yet announced who will call plays in place of Garrett, but various members of the organization have given their remarks about the firing this week.
NFL
CBS Sports

Scottie Pippen says it's 'hard' to call Buccaneers QB Tom Brady the NFL's best player

Hall of Famer Scottie Pippen has thrown shade at his longtime Chicago Bulls teammate Michael Jordan, widely considered the greatest basketball player of all time, since the 2020 debut of the Jordan-centric docuseries "The Last Dance." Now, Pippen is directing his criticism toward the player widely known as football's greatest of all time.
NFL
The Spun

Bruce Arians Announces Decision On WR Antonio Brown

On Monday night, the Tampa Bay Buccaneers will try to end an uncharacteristic two-game skid. However, that could prove difficult without Antonio Brown. Just moments ago, Bucs head coach Bruce Arians announced Brown will not play on Monday night when Tampa Bay takes on the New York Giants. Brown has...
NFL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Tom Brady
Person
Rob Gronkowski
The Spun

Bucs Have Made An Official Decision On Richard Sherman

Over the weekend, the Tampa Bay Buccaneers found themselves in an unfamiliar spot – losing. Heading into the weekend at 6-2, the Buccaneers were expected to easily dispatch the Washington Football Team. However, like last year’s playoff matchup between the two teams, Washington proved to be a tough out. Taylor...
NFL
AllBucs

Buccaneers DL Vita Vea Carted Off With Knee Injury in Loss to Washington

The injury bug keeps on biting the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. Defensive tackle Vita Vea was carted off the field following a one-yard touchdown run by Antonio Gibson which sealed a victory for the Washington Football Team on Sunday. Head coach Bruce Arians shared after the game that Vea suffered an injury to his knee and had no updates to share regarding the severity of the wound.
NFL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Espn#American Football#The Tampa Bay Buccaneers#The New York Giants#Et Watch#Tampa Bay
247Sports

Tre'Davious White injury update: Buffalo Bills CB suffers season-ending ACL tear

Buffalo Bills cornerback Tre’Davious White suffered a knee injury in Thursday’s win against the New Orleans Saints. He underwent further tests Friday and those determined that he suffered a torn ACL and will miss the rest of the 2021 NFL season, the Bills confirmed. Afterward, Bills head coach Sean McDermott...
NFL
AllBucs

Buccaneers vs. Football Team: Three Matchups to Watch

Tampa Bay is well-rested thanks to its Week 9 break, but so is the Washington Football Team. This game should get interesting considering both teams had an extra week to prepare for this matchup. Speaking of matchups: There are plenty to observe in this game, but which three should you...
NFL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NFL Teams
Tampa Bay Buccaneers
NewsBreak
NFL
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
AllBucs

Which Week 9 Games Will Impact the Buccaneers the Most?

5. San Francisco 49ers (3-4) vs. Arizona Cardinals (7-1) Arizona's chances of obtaining the NFC's No. 1 playoff seed and a first-round bye drop from its current state of 25% to 16% if it were to lose to San Francisco this week. The Bucs would also be on the same...
NFL
AllBucs

Buccaneers QB Tom Brady Speaks on Aaron Rodgers' COVID-19 Situation

By now, it's probably safe to assume that most have heard about Aaron Rodgers and his situation involving the COVID-19 virus/disease. Rodgers missed the Packers' Week 9 matchup with the Kansas City Chiefs, but is expected to return for the Week 10 matchup with the Seattle Seahawks. Buccaneers quarterback Tom...
NFL
AllBucs

Report: Murphy-Bunting, Miller Return to Buccaneers Practice on Monday

What was expected is now official: Tampa Bay Buccaneers cornerback Sean Murphy-Bunting and wide receiver Scotty Miller returned to practice on Monday amid their 21-day practice window while on the injured reserve, according to Greg Auman of The Athletic. The Buccaneers ran a light, bonus practice following their bye week...
NFL
AllBucs

Buccaneers vs. Washington Wednesday Injury Reports

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Washington Football Team released their Week 10 Wednesday injury reports this afternoon, featuring a handful of non-participants on each side of the matchup. You can find both reports and a breakdown of each below. Tampa Bay head coach Bruce Arians shared earlier on Wednesday that...
NFL
AllBucs

Arians: Buccaneers WR Antonio Brown Remains in Walking Boot

It appears as though the Tampa Bay Buccaneers could be without wide receiver Antonio Brown for the third game in a row. Speaking with media after Monday's bonus practice, head coach Bruce Arians shared that Brown continues to wear a walking boot and that he doesn't foresee the 12th-year receiver taking the field ruing Sunday's game against the Washington Football Team.
NFL
AllBucs

SI Power Rankings: Buccaneers Make Big Move After Week 9

Sadly enough, the first half of the 2021 season is over and done with. The last nine weeks have flown by and have showcased plenty of surprises, as expected. Sports Illustrated surprised the Buccaneers Tuesday by ranking them as the No. 1 team through the first half of the season. SI's collection of staff writers put all of their 2021 votes together in order to assemble this week's list.
NFL
AllBucs

Veteran WR Breshad Perriman Rejoins Buccaneers

A lot has happened since Breshad Perriman last suited up for the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, but nevertheless, the two sides have rejoined forces, per ESPN's Adam Schefter. Perriman's arrival comes on the heels of Antonio Brown's ankle injury and Scotty Miller's awaited return from injured reserve. He provides the Bucs with depth in case there is a setback with one of the aforementioned players or in case a new injury develops with a different player. Bruce Arians confirmed earlier in the week that Brown is still in a walking boot, which is obviously not good news. Miller has been designated to return from injured reserve, but there is still a 21 day-window in which the Bucs can evaluate his status, meaning he isn't guaranteed to return for the Week 10 matchup with the Washington Football Team.
NFL
AllBucs

AllBucs

Tampa, FL
324
Followers
624
Post
48K+
Views
ABOUT

In-depth coverage of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers

 https://www.si.com/nfl/buccaneers

Comments / 0

Community Policy