Rust Console Edition is getting a new update on November 25th which is known as Devastation Unleashed. One of the big new features that will be added to the game is the tech tree. With this players will be able to spend their scrap and access different branches on the tech tree to suit their playstyles, instead of having to rely on random blueprints. The research table remains the same so players can still also make some progression through that too. There will be a blueprint wipe on all servers when the tech tree is added.

VIDEO GAMES ・ 5 DAYS AGO