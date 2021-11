Kaya Scodelario says that the film will feature a lot of Easter Eggs from the Resident Evil games!. There is little doubt that people have huge expectations when it comes to Resident Evil: Welcome to Raccoon City. After all, the new film is going to kickstart the reboot of the movie franchise based on Capcom's successful series of games. But what can we expect in the upcoming adaptation of Resident Evil's first two titles? Kaya Scodelario promises fans will love seeing all the awesome Easter Eggs referencing the video games.

