Scalebound a game about a man and his bungalow sized dragon pal was meant to be Platinum Games next ace in the hole. It was initially delayed but meant to come out in 2017. So it came as a real shock when Microsoft suddenly announced that Scalebound wasn’t going to be released. The fans were with every right upset as was the director Hideki Kamiya. Kamiya had even previously stated that this was a dream project of his.

VIDEO GAMES ・ 6 DAYS AGO