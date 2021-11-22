The 10 Best Movies About Immigration

Directed by Mel Gibson, Hacksaw Ridge was based on the true story of Pfc. Desmond T. Doss (played by The Amazing Spiderman’s Andrew Garfield), who refused to bear arms and fire a single shot in World War II. The WWII veteran would end up saving 75 men in the Battle of Okinawa, stamping his name in the history books as one of the bravest men to fight in a bloody war that killed nearly 90 million soldiers. The movie also stars Vince Vaughn (Wedding Crashers, Anchorman: The Legend of Ron Burgundy), Sam Worthington (Avatar, Terminator Salvation), and Hugo Weaving (Transformers, V For Vendetta). Now, Hollywood is no stranger to war films. From Pearl Harbor, Black Hawk Down, Dunkirk, or 1917, this very topic has covered how brutal, bloody, and damaging the war can be. Hacksaw Ridge has no issues with depicting the violence of these battles that have scarred and killed numerous men and women. Mel Gibson takes us into the thick of the chaos, bodies are blown to pieces, men are shot left and right, and the horrors of war exemplify why these men and women are some of the bravest people in our country. However, there’s a slightly different take on Hacksaw Ridge that truly separates itself from other war films. One of the biggest topics that the film covers is religion. It’s made clear from the beginning that the soldier understands the purpose of the war and has no issues with other men killing the enemy; however, after almost shooting his father in the heat of a confrontation, the soldier has no plans on touching a gun ever again.
Comments / 0