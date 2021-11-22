The 10 Best Movies About Immigration

Maybe due to this being a military movie that deals with covert ops and drug-running, or maybe due to the idea that it came out at the wrong time, Basic is the type of movie that feels as though it missed out on a lot of hype that could have made this into a bigger deal. It’s also the type of movie that makes it clear that the critics aren’t quite as sophisticated as they thought since there are plenty of other movies that are far more convoluted that have been called ‘masterful’ and many other descriptive words when in truth some of those movies that gain so much praise aren’t really that great and are way more confusing than they need to be. The thing about Basic is that it’s not really that confusing if a person is paying attention and has an idea that each time the story is told it’s being ‘told right’ from one perspective or another. Remember playing Telephone as a kid? This is kind of like on a slightly bigger scale since each story that’s told within this movie is contributing to a narrative that is, admittedly, a little more twisted than some, but is still fun since it makes a person wonder which story is real.

MOVIES ・ 19 HOURS AGO