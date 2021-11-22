ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Eagles-Saints snap count analysis: Miles Sanders leads the way in his return

By Brandon Lee Gowton
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleTime to analyze the Philadelphia Eagles’ snap counts from their Week 11 win over the New Orleans Saints. Always good when the starting quarterback and offensive line make it through the entire game. Fresh off his contract extension, Dallas Goedert led all Eagles pass-catchers in snaps, targets (8), receptions...

