ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Health

TV Remotes, Nurse Call Buttons: Where Coronavirus Lingers in Nursing Homes

HealthDay
HealthDay
 7 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2WQ3F9_0d3u9BxN00

MONDAY, Nov. 22, 2021 (HealthDay News) -- Though airborne exposure causes most cases of COVID-19, the virus lurks on objects near the beds of infected nursing home patients, according to a new study.

"Coronavirus is ubiquitous and persistent in the rooms of nursing home residents with COVID-19, and highlight the ongoing importance of rigorous cleaning and protection of staff and visitors," first author Dr. Lona Mody said in a University of Michigan news release. She leads nursing home infection prevention research at Michigan Medicine in Ann Arbor.

For the study, Mody and her team collected more than 2,000 samples from inside and near the nursing home rooms of 104 COVID patients during a prolonged case surge in Michigan.

Ninety percent of COVID patients' rooms had detectable SARS-CoV-2 on at least one surface. And the virus was still detectable on some surfaces days later -- especially TV remote controls and nurse call buttons.

In all, about 28% of the samples were positive for coronavirus.

While researchers didn't test the viruses to determine if they were capable of causing an infection, the research can help identify which surfaces need cleaning and inform infection prevention policies.

When patients were more mobile or independent, there was more coronavirus on surfaces, including the bed, TV remote controls, nurse call buttons, windowsills and doorknobs. Very few positive swabs turned up in sitting areas, nurses' stations and elevator buttons closest to the COVID units.

About one-third of people in the United States who died from COVID were nursing home residents, mostly early in the pandemic. The risk is still significant for unvaccinated patients, staff and visitors, as well as to the chronically ill, frail elderly and recently hospitalized, who may have breakthrough cases of COVID, despite growing vaccination rates.

In the study, all of the patients had been diagnosed with COVID in the past two weeks and were in dedicated COVID units.

The findings were published recently in the Journal of the American Geriatrics Society.

More information

The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention has more on infection control in nursing homes.

SOURCE: Michigan Medicine–University of Michigan, news release, Nov. 16, 2021

Comments / 0

Related
International Business Times

This State Has Now Become The Worst Hot Spot In The U.S. Amid Virus Surge

As COVID cases surge again across the U.S., a new state has emerged as the worst hot spot in the country after its coronavirus cases rose to an all-time high this week. As of Tuesday, Michigan’s COVID case rate spiked to a seven-day rate of 503.8 per 100,000 residents, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, as reported by The Daily Telegram.
PUBLIC HEALTH
Best Life

Dr. Fauci Has an Urgent New Warning for Vaccinated People

Last year, the winter season brought on a massive COVID surge as people moved indoors and gathered for the holidays against expert recommendations. Now, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) reports that more than 196 million people in the U.S. are fully vaccinated—a precaution that wasn't widely available in 2020. But while that might seem like reason enough to celebrate the way we did pre-pandemic, COVID is still circulating at high rates throughout the U.S., and cases are rising. There were nearly 90,000 new cases reported in the last week, which is an increase of more than 16 percent from the week prior, according to the CDC. With another potential surge on the horizon, vaccinated people shouldn't let down their guard completely, health officials caution.
PUBLIC HEALTH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Michigan Medicine#University Of Michigan#Healthday News#Covid
Huron Daily Tribune

New variant of coronavirus detected in eight states, could be more transmissible

A new sub-variant of the delta variant of the coronavirus has been detected by labs in at least eight states, as officials in the United Kingdom say they are investigating a growing number of cases from the strain. The new strain, AY.4.2, could spread somewhat faster but there is not yet evidence of more severe illnesses due to the variant and current vaccines look to be effective against it.
PUBLIC HEALTH
Washington Times

Science says coronavirus vaccines, over time, barely effective

A new study of veterans’ medical histories published in the journal Science finds that the effectiveness of all three COVID-19 vaccines available in America dramatically dropped as the months wore on — by double digit levels, in fact. That’s science, folks. That’s taking a look at data through honest eyes...
SCIENCE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Virus
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Nursing Homes
NewsBreak
Public Health
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
McKnight's

Fed’s booster OK too late? Nursing home loses 8 to coronavirus outbreak this fall

A Connecticut nursing home has weathered a COVID-19 outbreak that sickened 89 residents and staff and killed eight residents, the facility operator reports. The outbreak at Geer Village Senior Community’s nursing facility began just before federal health agencies authorized COVID-19 booster shots for seniors and vulnerable individuals in late September, CEO Kevin O’Connell told ABC News.
PUBLIC HEALTH
WHIO Dayton

Coronavirus: US government directs nursing homes to lift pandemic restrictions

WASHINGTON — The federal government has directed nursing homes to pull back restrictions in place to prevent the spread of COVID-19. The guidance from the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services told nursing homes that facilities should no longer be limiting the frequency or length of visits. The Associated Press reports that while large groups of visitors are still discouraged, nursing homes will not be allowed to place any kind of limit on visits, or require advance scheduling.
U.S. POLITICS
Eyewitness News

Calls for booster shots as local nursing home deals with COVID outbreak

NORTH CANAAN, CT (WFSB) – A Connecticut nursing home has been dealing with a COVID outbreak. Eight residents have died and nearly 90 residents and staff members have tested positive. The situation is much better now, but it has some calling for more booster shots. As tragic as this is,...
CANAAN, CT
we-ha.com

Nursing Home COVID Outbreak Reported as Cases Rise

In West Hartford’s nursing homes, there have been four resident cases and two staff cases in the past several weeks. West Hartford-specific information provided by Ronni Newton, we-ha.com. Over the past two weeks more than 4,800 Connecticut residents have tested positive for COVID-19, and officials are now reporting a month-long...
WEST HARTFORD, CT
news9.com

Doctors Advise What To Expect When Getting COVID-19 Booster Shot

The CDC has given the green light for COVID-19 booster shots for everyone over age 18, prompting questions from patients about what to expect with a third dose of the vaccine. Health officials, like Dr. Melanie Swift at the Mayo Clinic, say COVID-19 vaccines are doing a good job preventing severe illness, hospitalization and death, even against the Delta variant, but waning immunity is a concern. “Boosting gives you that bigger immune response from your original vaccine, and it also helps you fight Delta better.”
PHARMACEUTICALS
informnny.com

Eased nursing home visitation guidance now in effect

WATERTOWN, N.Y. (WWTI) — Visitation will no longer be restricted at nursing homes in New York State. According to the new guidance, visitation is permitted at facilities even if a resident is positive for the coronavirus, allowing visitation during an outbreak. Visitors will not be restricted based on vaccination status and will not be asked to demonstrate proof of vaccination upon entry.
HEALTH SERVICES
Observer

$4B COVID fund proposed for nursing home victims

Legislator Ron Kim, a noted critic of former Gov. Andrew Cuomo’s COVID-19 nursing home policies, is proposing a $4 billion compensation fund for civil claims arising from personal injuries or the death of nursing home residents in New York due to COVID-19. Kim, D-Flushing, recently introduced A.8489, the Justice for...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
HealthDay

HealthDay

New York City, NY
10K+
Followers
2K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

HealthDay News in English, written with the non-physician reader in mind. We are the world's largest health news service. All articles are reported and sourced by HealthDay, which does not republish verbatim press releases.

 https://consumer.healthday.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy