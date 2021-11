“The power of beauty? It's something that’s existed for eons,” reflects Priyanka Chopra Jonas as we sit down to discuss her thoughts on the topic. For our meeting, which is taking place via Zoom, the actor, singer and producer dons yet another hat, that of Max Factor’s global ambassador and creative collaborator. “Coming from India, beauty is such a huge part of a woman,” she says. “There’s this thing called 'solah shringar', which is 16 ways of a woman beautifying herself – and that comes from thousands and thousands of years ago.” She thinks back to Cleopatra, “and, closer to today, Audrey Hepburn and Marilyn Monroe – iconic women who have made beauty such an amazing expression of who they were”.

