Samsung is currently going crazy! You must check out the latest deals that let you pick up a new Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 3 for just $650. The company is well-known for helping you save on its new flagships thanks to amazing trade-in discounts. These savings let you trade save up to $900 off its regular $1,800 price tag, meaning that you can pick one up for just $900. However, Black Friday deals are already live at Samsung.com, which helps you save an extra $250 when you purchase the unlocked version. You also receive a new pair of Galaxy Buds 2 and a wireless charger absolutely free with your purchase to make things better.

ELECTRONICS ・ 12 DAYS AGO