How the Brain Retrieves Immune Responses

By Takara
adafruit.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleDecades of research and everyday experience offer striking examples of the interplay between mind and body. Around the time Pavlov was experimenting with drooling dogs, the American physician John Mackenzie watched one of his patients develop an itchy throat and struggle to breathe upon seeing an artificial rose — suggesting that...

blog.adafruit.com

Futurity

Salt causes surprising reaction deep in the brain

New research in rodents reveals surprising new information about the relationship between neuron activity and blood flow deep in the brain, as well as how consuming salt affects the brain. When neurons are activated, it typically produces a rapid increase of blood flow to the area. This relationship is known...
SCIENCE
spectrumnews.org

Including immune cells in brain organoids improves model’s accuracy

Adding non-neuronal brain cells called microglia to cortical organoids speeds up the rate at which their neurons mature, increases the synchronization of their firing and appears to reduce cell stress, according to a new study. These changes, as well as others, help the clusters of cultured cells reflect more faithfully how the human brain develops and functions, says the team behind the work. Researchers presented the findings virtually at the 2021 Society for Neuroscience annual meeting.
SCIENCE
Mitchellrepublic.com

Can a computer predict a bug's immune system response to a new pathogen? A Mitchell native wants to find out.

Can a computer really predict how a bug's immune system might fight off an unknown pathogen? That’s the question Vincent Peta will spend the next two years trying to answer. Peta, who graduated from Mitchell High School in 2010, was recently named a Computing Innovation Fellow — the first South Dakotan to ever earn the prestigious fellowship.
SOFTWARE
Neuroscience News

Monkeys, Guinea Pigs and Native English Speakers Have Very Similar Brain Responses to Speech Sounds

Summary: The sound of speech elicits similar neural responses and stimulates the same brain regions in humans, guinea pigs, and macaque monkeys. Speech sounds elicit comparable neural responses and stimulate the same region in the brain of humans, macaques and guinea pigs, a multidisciplinary group of University of Pittsburgh researchers reported in the journal eNeuro. The finding could help pave the way for better understanding and diagnosis of auditory processing deficits.
singularityhub.com

How AI Is Deepening Our Understanding of the Brain

Artificial neural networks are famously inspired by their biological counterparts. Yet compared to human brains, these algorithms are highly simplified, even “cartoonish.”. Can they teach us anything about how the brain works?. For a panel at the Society for Neuroscience annual meeting this month, the answer is yes. Deep learning...
COMPUTERS
MedicalXpress

GABA released by B-cells blunts the immune response to tumors

A group of scientists led by researchers from the RIKEN Center for Integrative Medical Sciences have discovered that B-cells, a type of immune cell, secrete the neurotransmitter GABA, and also found that the GABA secreted by the B-cells promoted the emergence of anti-inflammatory macrophages, blunting the body's cytotoxic T-cell-based response to tumors. According to the authors, this work, published in Nature, could lead to the development of therapies that work to fine tune the immune response.
SCIENCE
Neuroscience News

How Value Decisions Are Coded Into Our Brains

Summary: Persistency allows value signals to be most efficiently coded across the brain, specifically in the retrosplenial cortex. In 2019 University of California San Diego researchers discovered the area of the brain where “value decisions” are made. An area within the cerebrum known as the retrosplenial cortex (RSC), they found,...
SCIENCE
universityofcalifornia.edu

The science behind ‘brain flow’ — and how to achieve it

You are playing such an intense video game and are focused so intently on getting to the next level that you don’t know what is going on around you. You have no sense of time passing. You feel great. You are “in the zone.” You are experiencing flow. You are...
BERKELEY, CA
Inverse

Strange study hints at how to make the brain younger

When I’m 64, will you put the poop of a teenager into my intestines?. Wild new research shows that old mice who had feces from young mice put into their intestines started to show the brain behavior of young mice. Now, it’s just mice—one of those “(in mice)” studies. But...
SCIENCE
adafruit.com

Guess the boards :)

Here’s a new prototype panel we just sent out to celebrate this week 🙂 can you identify what every board is designed for? some are a little tricky to figure out!. Stop breadboarding and soldering – start making immediately! Adafruit’s Circuit Playground is jam-packed with LEDs, sensors, buttons, alligator clip pads and more. Build projects with Circuit Playground in a few minutes with the drag-and-drop MakeCode programming site, learn computer science using the CS Discoveries class on code.org, jump into CircuitPython to learn Python and hardware together, TinyGO, or even use the Arduino IDE. Circuit Playground Express is the newest and best Circuit Playground board, with support for CircuitPython, MakeCode, and Arduino. It has a powerful processor, 10 NeoPixels, mini speaker, InfraRed receive and transmit, two buttons, a switch, 14 alligator clip pads, and lots of sensors: capacitive touch, IR proximity, temperature, light, motion and sound. A whole wide world of electronics and coding is waiting for you, and it fits in the palm of your hand.
COMPUTERS
adafruit.com

New Guide! NeoPixel LED Menorah via @BlitzCityDIY @ecken

Build a 3D printed Menorah that lights up with NeoPixel LEDs and CircuitPython. A push button allows you to light up a NeoPixel LED on each night of Hanukkah. Learn Guide: https://learn.adafruit.com/neopixel-menorah/. This minimalistic design features parts that snap fit together and print without any supports. The assembly is modular...
ELECTRONICS
adafruit.com

Cooperative Multitasking in CircuitPython with asyncio @circuitpython

CircuitPython now has preliminary support for cooperative multitasking, using the asyncio library and the async and await language keywords. The asyncio library is a part of CPython, the host-computer version of Python. MicroPython also supplies a version of asyncio, and that version has been adapted for use in CircuitPython. Cooperative...
CODING & PROGRAMMING
MedicalXpress

Study finds relationship between immune pathway response to influenza and genetic ancestry

New research at the University of Chicago has found differences in immune pathway activation to influenza infection between individuals of European and African genetic ancestry. Many of the genes that were associated with these differences in the immune response to the flu are also enriched among genes that correlate with COVID-19 disease severity. The study was published on November 26 in Science.
SCIENCE
MedicalXpress

Human Brain Project: Researchers outline how brain research makes new demands on supercomputing

In the latest issue of Science, brain scientist Katrin Amunts and supercomputing expert Thomas Lippert explain how advances in neuroscience demand high-performance computing technology and will ultimately need exascale computing power. "Understanding the brain in all its complexity requires insights from multiple scales—from genomics, cells and synapses to the whole-organ...
SCIENCE
adafruit.com

Spraying Resin on 3D Prints

Here’s an interesting experiment I never would have thought of. The Creative Collector tried spraying resin onto 3D prints using an airbrush. Further experimentation is needed but the results look promising and perhaps another decent print finishing technique you can add to all of the others. Stop breadboarding and soldering...
COMPUTER SCIENCE
technologynetworks.com

A New Mathematical Theory Explains How the Brain Learns

A new mathematical model could help in physical therapy and shed light on learning more generally. How is it that a chef can control their knife to fillet a fish or peel a grape and can wield a cleaver just as efficiently as a paring knife? Even those of us less proficient in the kitchen learn to skilfully handle an astonishing number of different objects throughout our lives, from shoelaces to tennis rackets.
SCIENCE
psychologytoday.com

How Brain Efficiency Facilitates Flow State Experiences

Frustration-free conditions where the difficulty of a specific challenge perfectly matches someone's skill level facilitate flow. During flow experiences, unnecessary neural chatter goes quiet, and whole-brain connectivity streamlines in highly efficient ways. The "flow zone" is marked by cognitive synchronization and flexible, energetically-optimized modular brain network dynamics. Flow state experiences...
SCIENCE

