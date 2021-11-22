ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Annotated source code for the BBC Micro game Elite is now online #VintageComputing @markmoxon

By Anne Barela
adafruit.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSource code with annotations is now available for the original vintage game Elite on the BBC Micro and Acorn Electron. Every single line is documented and (for the most part) explained. Mark Moxon...

blog.adafruit.com

#Bbc Micro#Bbc One#Bbc Master#Source Code#Vintagecomputing#The Bbc Micro#Acorn Electron#6502 Second Processor#Elite A
