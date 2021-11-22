Late For Work 11/22: Pundits Searching for Answers on How Ravens Keep Winning

2021 NFL season, Week 11: What we learned from Sunday’s games - Kevin Patra. Holy comeback, Batman! Playing without Lamar Jackson﻿, the Ravens’ offense struggled to generate big plays all afternoon, earning just 3.9 yards per play on 76 snaps. The lack of Jackson’s dynamic ability highlighted the 3-yards-and-a-cloud-of-dust nature to the Ravens’ RBs this season. In a tight ballgame, the Ravens were content to play it safe with quarterback Tyler Huntley﻿. But after a busted coverage allowed the Bears to take the lead with less than two minutes remaining, Baltimore had no choice but to let Huntley sling it. The QB connected on a massive deep shot to Sammy Watkins for 29 yards — Huntley’s only attempt longer than 20 air yards on the afternoon. Devonta Freeman powered it in for the game-winning TD. The escape sans Jackson or receiver Marquise Brown is big for the AFC North leaders. It’s evident how much the Ravens need the MVP candidate to create to beat better teams.

NFL ・ 6 DAYS AGO