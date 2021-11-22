COVID-19 booster doses authorized for people 18 and older in Oregon
By Josh Eldredge
mybasin.com
7 days ago
Everyone age 18 and older is now eligible for a COVID-19 booster dose. COVID-19 vaccines are safe, effective and free. Today, the Oregon Health Authority authorized pharmacies, health clinics and other vaccine providers in the state to begin administering boosters. The state’s orders follow actions by the federal government and the...
ATLANTA — The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention are warning that measles is once again a global threat, partly due to the pandemic. Measles is one of the most contagious known viruses. The CDC said 22 million babies around the world missed their measles vaccines because of the pandemic.
As the U.S. braces for winter and flu season, the national COVID-19 vaccination effort is as urgent as it ever has been. Still, many Americans remain hesitant. According to a recent survey conducted by the U.S. Census Bureau, 26,870,000 Americans — or 10.8% of the 18 and older population — say they will either probably or definitely not agree to receive the vaccination.
WLOS — Hospitals in western North Carolina are now requiring employees to get the COVID-19 vaccine in compliance with President Biden’s mandate. Last Thursday, the Biden administration announced employees who work at companies with 100 or more employees will be to be fully vaccinated against COVID-19 by Jan. 4, 2022, or be tested for the virus weekly. Hospitals must now require the COVID-19 vaccine for employees, or risk losing funds from the Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services.
In our latest edition of “Why is COVID Still Doing That?” we’re seeing states with relatively high vaccination rates currently going through some of the worst COVID surges in the country. Vermont, for example, has a gold star as far having much of its population vaxxed; but they’re experiencing an unfortunate spike, with a 42% surge in cases this past week, per ABC. What gives?
A new sub-variant of the delta variant of the coronavirus has been detected by labs in at least eight states, as officials in the United Kingdom say they are investigating a growing number of cases from the strain. The new strain, AY.4.2, could spread somewhat faster but there is not yet evidence of more severe illnesses due to the variant and current vaccines look to be effective against it.
Booster shots are rolling out across much of the world to spur protection against COVID-19, prompting questions about when exactly they should be given. While there aren’t clear-cut answers, doctors say there’s a downside to getting them too soon. It takes time for the immune system to build up its...
Some people had gotten vaccinated for COVID thinking that they won’t have to take other precautions anymore. Some of them were thinking that the pandemic is approaching its end in this way, but the World Health Organization (WHO) is once again there to practically say “not so fast!”. The WHO...
Protection can gradually fade after a second dose of the COVID-19 vaccine by Pfizer-BioNTech, which suggests that a booster shot might be necessary, researchers report. They analyzed data from more than 80,000 adults in Israel, average age 44, who had no previous evidence of infection and who had received a PCR test at least three weeks after their second shot of the two-dose Pfizer vaccine.
More than a week after federal health officials greenlighted booster shots for all American adults, questions remain about what it means to be “fully vaccinated” against COVID-19 — and whether that definition might change for healthcare workers regulated by a federal vaccine mandate. The uncertainty looms as nursing homes and...
Sonoma County health officials have expanded the pool of people eligible for COVID-19 vaccine booster shots to include all adults age 18 and older who were vaccinated more than six months ago. County officials announced the change Monday amid an uptick in coronavirus infections. Previously, only people deemed at risk...
DANVILLE, Pa. — COVID-19 vaccine boosters and additional vaccine doses are recommended by the Centers for Disease Control for certain people. But with several different options out there, it can be confusing to figure out what is best for you. There are three COVID-19 vaccines approved in the United States:...
(Fargo, ND) -- Fargo Cass Public Health is expanding the availability of booster doses for COVID-19 vaccine. Effective Tuesday, November 23rd, individuals will be able to receive first and second doses, as well as booster doses, during COVID-19 vaccine walk-in clinics. Hours of operation will be 12:00 – 4:00 p.m. on Tuesdays. Beginning December 3rd, additional walk-in clinics will be added on Fridays from 10:00 a.m. – 2:00 p.m.
The U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) authorized the emergency use Friday of the Moderna and Pfizer COVID-19 booster vaccines for all adults. The Moderna booster had received authorization from the federal government on October 20 for its use in people over 65 years of age and high-risk people with pre-existing conditions, reported Telemundo51.
The FDA and the CDC are expected to recommend COVID-19 boosters for anyone who wants one and is at least six months past their initial vaccination by the end of the week. California, New Mexico and Colorado are among the states that have already made boosters available to everyone who received earlier doses more than six months ago.
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — CVS Health announced Friday that CVS Pharmacy locations across the country will be able to offer a Pfizer-BioNTech or Moderna COVID-19 booster dose to all adults ages 18 years and older starting on Saturday. On November 20th, the booster dose will be available at nearly 10,000 CVS Pharmacy locations to those who have […]
Kelli Hawkins, SRHD | khawkins@srhd.org | 509.324.1539, c 509.994.8968. The Washington State Department of Health announced last week the Western States Scientific Safety Review Workgroup concurred with the expanded COVID-19 vaccine recommendations from the Centers for Disease Control & Prevention (CDC) and the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA), allowing booster doses of all three COVID-19 vaccine types for everyone 18 and older. A booster dose of the Moderna or Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine is recommended at least six months after the primary vaccination series. Everyone 18 and older who received the single-dose Johnson & Johnson vaccine should get a booster shot two months after getting vaccinated.
NEW YORK – An influential U.S. advisory panel will discuss the possibility of expanding eligibility for the booster dose of the COVID-19 vaccine to all adults on Friday. Some cities and states already allow all adults to receive the booster dose of the COVID-19 vaccine developed by Pfizer, but it is not yet an official federal policy. Over the past week, California, New Mexico, Arkansas, West Virginia and Colorado expanded eligibility to include all adults. New York City adopted a similar measure.
Some hospitals, nursing homes and other healthcare providers are preparing to operate without up to a third of their staff at the start of next year, if those workers don’t comply with a federal mandate to get vaccinated against COVID-19. The Biden administration is requiring facilities that receive funding from...
Although masks, distancing, ventilation, testing, and contact tracing have all helped forestall a collapse of the American health-care system under the weight of COVID-19, the pandemic will come under control in only two ways: Preventives—specifically vaccines—will harness people’s immune system to keep them from becoming infected, getting sick, and spreading the coronavirus, while targeted therapeutics will offer hope to those who have already developed symptoms. The emergence of Omicron, a worrisome new variant of the coronavirus, underscores the need to use multiple tools to fight the disease. In infectious diseases, control of a pathogen means reducing its impact even if it remains endemic in the world. Fortunately, the United States is poised to authorize two oral antivirals: molnupiravir and Paxlovid. The former is the generic name of a drug made by Merck; the latter is the trade name of a drug combination made by Pfizer. Both come in pill form, and a five-day treatment course of each will provide certain patients with significant benefits.
Comments / 0