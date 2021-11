This special double issue of Eos is, at its heart, what we strive to make every issue about: Illustrating the concept that to answer all of our questions—from “how do we understand this incredibly specific Earth process?” to “how do we change the trajectory of our planet’s climate system?”—we have to work together with the best available knowledge. “Science Is Society” is the theme of AGU’s Fall Meeting 2021 and this issue is dedicated to the scientists gathering in New Orleans and online everywhere in December.

NEW ORLEANS, LA ・ 6 DAYS AGO