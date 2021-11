Don Dizon, MD, emphasizes the importance of policies ensuring higher levels of gay and transgender participation in clinical cancer trials. In an interview with CancerNetwork®, Don Dizon, MD, FACP, FASCO, director of women’s cancers at the Lifespan Cancer Institute, director of medical oncology at Rhode Island Hospital, and professor of medicine at the Warren Alpert Medical School of Brown University in Providence, discussed how cancer institutions are working to overcome barriers to clinical cancer trial inclusivity within the Lesbian, Gay, Bisexual, Transgender, and Questioning plus (LGBTQ+) population. Although several institutions have published mission statements advocating for the inclusion of LGBTQ+ patients in clinical research, implementation is needed in order to achieve equity.

