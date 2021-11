The most infamous feud in the golf world will be on center stage for the fifth edition of "The Match" taking place on Friday, Nov. 26. Brooks Koepka and Bryson DeChambeau will compete in a 12-hole competition in Las Vegas to finally settle their feud once and for all. Well, supposedly anyway. "The Match" began in 2018 between Tiger Woods and Phil Mickelson, and since then, the competition is typically between two teams made up of a golfer and another famous athlete who golfs. For instance, the fourth edition of "The Match" had DeChambeau and Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers competing against Mickelson and Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady.

GOLF ・ 5 DAYS AGO