Hillsborough County, FL

Hillsborough Wilderness Preserve Closed From Dusk Until Dawn For Hog Hunts Nov. 30 – Dec. 2

By Local News Desk
 6 days ago
HILLSBOROUGH COUNTY, FL. – The Southwest Florida Water Management District (District) will be holding a feral hog management hunt on the Lower Hillsborough Wilderness Preserve in Hillsborough County Nov. 30 – Dec. 2.

The property will be closed to the public from dusk until dawn during the hunts. Normal daytime operations in the park will not be affected.

Only permitted hunters will be allowed nighttime access on the property during these dates. All 20 permits for these hunts have been sold.

Lower Hillsborough Wilderness Preserve is located at 14302 Morris Bridge Road in Thonotosassa.

This activity is one of a series of feral hog hunts being held on District lands to control the damage being caused to the natural habitats.

The District only allows hogs to be controlled through hunts when the damage they cause exceeds unacceptable levels, and damage is occurring more frequently and with increasing severity.

Feral hogs live throughout Florida in various habitats, but prefer moist forests and swamps, as well as pine flatwoods. They are omnivorous and feed by rooting with their broad snouts, which can cause extensive damage to the natural habitats. In fact, they can leave an area looking like a plowed field.

Feral hogs are not native to Florida and are believed to have been introduced by explorer Hernando DeSoto as early as 1539. They can weigh more than 300 pounds and travel in herds of several females and their offspring.

Comments / 14

Sherry Brigham
6d ago

I sure hope tho that t 20# license hunters that hav these licenses t hunt wild boar 🐗 only get t huge ones weighing towards 200-300lbs hundred pds & not t young or younger ones! Sure hope their professional about it all w/o them suffering from pain.

Tampa, FL
