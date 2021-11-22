Senior College Admin Fired After Spending Four Years Harassing Campus Police Chief For Voting For Trump

The University of North Dakota has fired a high-ranking administrator for discriminating against the campus police chief.

The police chief’s crime? He was a Trump supporter.

According to The College Fix, the incident actually began after the 2016 election.

The administrator, Cara Halgren, the former vice president for student affairs and diversity, asked university police Chief Eric Plummer whom he had voted for. Plummer said he didn’t want to answer but felt compelled because of her position. So he answers Donald Trump.

“How could you have voted for that man?” Halgren reportedly replied.

Afterward, according to Plummer, she began to exclude him from events that had previously been part of his job. “This severely impacted my ability to foster and develop relationships within Student Affairs, which is a major portion of my job responsibilities,” Plummer said in a formal complaint.

Over the past four years, he maintained, Halgren’s interactions with Plummer became “less professional” and more hostile.

The animosity Halgren displayed toward Plummer was so prevalent that other faculty began commenting on it, the chief said.

At a meeting in January 2021 that included university President Andrew Armacost, Plummer’s complaint states, Harlgren twice admitted that she treated Plummer differently because of her assumptions of his political affiliations and that she would not change her personal views of him going forward.

After the meeting, he added, “She doubled down on her comments and even sent me a text message which started out ‘I meant what I said.’”

The case went before an administrative law judge who agreed Halgren had discriminated against the chief.

Halgren appealed but lost. Armacost fired her, saying it was in the “best interest” of the school.

Plummer left earlier this year to take a job in Virginia.

