Is your horse’s diet and microbiome to blame for bad behavior?. We all know that horse. The anxious, flighty one that’s unpredictable and can be difficult to handle. If it’s your own horse, have you searched for ways to help him relax? Have you used calming supplements or training techniques, with less than stellar success? Based on recent work, researchers suggest we’ve been going about the problem the wrong way. Instead of focusing on calming the brain, they say we should be focusing on the gut and the millions of microbes within it to modulate equine behavior.

ANIMALS ・ 1 DAY AGO