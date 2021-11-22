ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kenilworth, NJ

Merck completes $11.5B acquisition of Acceleron

By Linda Lindner
roi-nj.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMerck has completed its $11.5 billion acquisition of Acceleron Pharma Inc., it announced Monday. The deal, first announced in September, will see...

www.roi-nj.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
roi-nj.com

Rafael Holdings realigns leadership team to support earlier-stage pipeline focus

Newark-based Rafael Holdings Inc. announced Monday several changes to its leadership team, which includes the departure of several executives as the pharmaceutical holding company shifts its focus to its early-stage pipeline following the failure of its lead product candidate. Ameet Mallik will transition his CEO responsibilities to Chairman Howard Jonas,...
NEWARK, NJ
investing.com

Plug Power Completes Applied Cryo Technologies Acquisition

Investing.com — Plug Power (NASDAQ: PLUG ) said Tuesday it has completed the acquisition of Applied Cryo Technologies. Shares of Plug fell 2.3% in morning trading. The acquisition of Applied Cryo, a technology, equipment and services provider for liquefied hydrogen transportation and storage, follows the initial agreement announced on October 14.
BUSINESS
propertyindustryeye.com

Chestertons continues with expansion plans as it completes acquisition

Chestertons has continued its focus on growth across the capital by purchasing London Residential, an independent estate agency in northwest London, for an undisclosed sum. The deal sees Chestertons absorb London Residential’s sales and lettings business into its existing Camden office. This latest acquisition comes after Chestertons’ recent purchases of...
BUSINESS
finovate.com

Mastercard Completes Acquisition of Northern European Open Banking Innovator Aiia

Leading European open banking technology company Aiia is now officially a part of Mastercard. In a move that will bolster Mastercard’s current distribution channels, technology, data practices, and open banking strategy, the global payments and technology company announced today that its acquisition of the Copenhagen, Denmark-based company has been completed.
BUSINESS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Kenilworth, NJ
State
Massachusetts State
sgbonline.com

S&S Activewear Completes Acquisition Of TSC Apparel

S&S Activewear, based in Bolingbrook, IL, has completed its acquisition of competitor TSC Apparel, the parent of Tultex. The seller was CenterGate Capital, an Austin-based private equity investment firm. Originally founded in 1976 and headquartered in Cincinnati, OH, TSC is a national B2B distributor of imprintable apparel products and accessories....
CINCINNATI, OH
bloomberglaw.com

Merck’s $11 Billion Deal for Acceleron Draws Pension Fund Suit

A Teamsters pension fund filed suit in Delaware against Acceleron Pharma Inc.—which. Merck Sharp & Dohme Corp. acquired in an $11 billion transaction that closed Monday—over claims that the sale price was weighed down by conflicts of interest. The lawsuit, which doesn’t target Merck, accuses Acceleron’s leaders of running a...
BUSINESS
financemagnates.com

Fiserv Completes Acquisition of Marketing Platform BentoBox

On Monday, Fiserv, a Nasdaq-listed global provider of payments and financial services technology solutions, announced that it had completed the acquisition of BentoBox, a marketing and commerce platform. According to the press release, BentoBox has over 7,500 restaurant concepts on its portfolio globally that use its digital marketing tools, which...
BUSINESS
roi-nj.com

Holmdel’s Vonage to be acquired by Ericsson for $6.2B

Swedish telecommunications giant Ericsson on Monday announced it will acquire the Holmdel-based global cloud communications provider Vonage for $6.2 billion, as the company aims to expand its presence in wireless enterprise and broaden its global offerings. The cloud-based Vonage Communications Platform — which accounts for approximately 80% of Vonage’s current...
HOLMDEL, NJ
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Merck#Acceleron Pharma Inc#Hypertension#Ceo
Coinspeaker

Ericsson Announces $6.2B Acquisition of Cloud Communications Firm Vonage

The recent acquisition of cloud firm Vonage will help Ericsson monetize its network investments. As per the schedule, Ericsson will close this deal by 2022. On Monday, November 22, telecom equipment maker Ericsson (NASDAQ: ERIC) announced a $6.2 million acquisition of cloud communications company Vonage (NASDAQ: VG). This becomes one of the biggest acquisitions by Ericsson in past many years.
BUSINESS
crowdfundinsider.com

Data Analytics Firm Uplinq Completes IP Acquisition of Verde International

the transformational data analytics firm focused on assisting the small business lending community, is pleased to confirm its intellectual property (IP) acquisition of Verde International’s advanced behavioral, econometric and financial models, and optimization methods. As part of the transaction, Pat Reilly, CEO at Verde International will be joining Uplinq...
BUSINESS
nowdecatur.com

ADM completes acquisition of Deerland Probiotics & Enzymes

November 19, 2021 – Today, ADM announced that it has completed its purchase of Deerland Probiotics & Enzymes. “One of the fundamental structural demand trends driving ADM’s growth is consumers’ increasing focus on health and well-being, with global demand for health and wellness products estimated at more than $775 billion,” said Vince Macciocchi, president of ADM’s Nutrition business. “About 4 in 10 global consumers are seeking microbiome ingredients — prebiotics, probiotics and postbiotics — in customized food and beverage products. ADM’s global capabilities and portfolio make it the unquestioned provider of choice to meet that demand. From our Protexin and Biopolis businesses in Europe, to our recently-announced proposed joint venture with Vland in China, to this most recent exciting addition of US-based Deerland, ADM today offers a truly global, full-service, science-backed Health & Wellness business that is well positioned to meet fast-growing demand from consumers who are eager for a wide variety of food, beverages and supplements that enhance health and wellbeing.”
BUSINESS
smarteranalyst.com

Dicerna Soars 78.7% on Novo Nordisk’s $3.3B Acquisition Offer

Dicerna Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (DRNA) and Novo Nordisk (NVO) have signed an agreement under which Novo Nordisk will acquire Dicerna for $3.3 billion in cash. The amount represents an 80% premium to Dicerna’s closing stock price on November 17. Following the announcement of the news, Dicerna’s shares soared 78.7% on Thursday...
MEDICAL & BIOTECH
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Business
NewsBreak
Economy
aithority.com

EverCommerce Completes Acquisition Of DrChrono, Leading Cloud-based SaaS Practice Management And EHR Solution

Acquisition expands EverCommerce health solutions with a mobile-first platform designed for independent practices. EverCommerce Inc. a leading service commerce platform, announced today that it completed the acquisition of DrChrono Inc., a company developing an essential platform and services for modern medical practices. DrChrono joins the EverCommerce suite of integrated SaaS solutions across business management, payment acceptance, marketing technology, and customer engagement to help service-based businesses accelerate growth, streamline operations, and increase retention.
SOFTWARE
OnTownMedia / OnSachem News

Tavotek Biotherapeutics Announces Completion of Round B Financing with $35 Million

LOWER GWYNEDD, Penn., Nov. 18, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Tavotek Biotherapeutics, a fast-growing biotech company, announces it has raised $35M in Round B financing. CS Capital, a leading private equity fund manager in China, led this finance round followed by Fontus Capital. This round of financing will be used to accelerate the Phase 1 clinical development of several antibody drugs to start in early 2022. The upcoming antibody drugs were developed by the company based on its TavoPrecise antibody platform for various immune-related disorders. In addition, the funding will also be used to accelerate the CMC and IND development of multiple other oncology pipelines and the development of the company's multicyclic intracellular peptide (MIP) programs.
MEDICAL & BIOTECH
thepaypers.com

Zip completes acquisition of Twisto to enter the European market

Australia-based BNPL provider Zip has announced the acquisition if Czech Republic-based payment app Twisto, to provide Zip with a gateway to Europe’s ecommerce markets. Zip company officials stated that the acquisition, announced in May 2021, is increasing their presence in Europe, enables partnerships with new merchants, and augments the product offering of the company.
BUSINESS
martechseries.com

ESE Completes Acquisition of European Esports Media Company, Frenzy

ESE Entertainment Inc. (“we”, “ESE”, or the “Company”) is pleased to announce that is has completed its previously announced acquisition of 100% of the shares of Frenzy sp. z.o.o. (“Frenzy”), a European esports media and technology company. Marketing Technology News: MarTech Interview with Christina Richards, CMO at Virtana. Frenzy is...
BUSINESS
roi-nj.com

BD names new SVP of investor relations

BD, also known as Becton, Dickinson and Co., on Wednesday named Francesca DeMartino as senior vice president of investor relations for the company, effective Monday. In this role, DeMartino will lead all aspects of communicating progress of the BD2025 strategy to investors and the financial community, including the Franklin Lakes-based company’s initiatives that drive shareholder value. She will report to Chris DelOrefice, executive vice president and chief financial officer for BD. She succeeds Kristen Stewart, who has been named senior vice president of enterprise strategy and insights for BD.
FRANKLIN LAKES, NJ
roi-nj.com

CSIT announces $1.5M Catalyst Seed R&D Grant Program

The New Jersey Commission on Science, Innovation and Technology announced Tuesday the creation of a $1.5 million Catalyst Seed Research and Development Grant Program to help New Jersey-based startups accelerate development of technologies. CSIT officials said the funding will help the companies transform new discoveries from the research stage into...
BUSINESS
roi-nj.com

Hovione announces pharma campus expansion in N.J.; to add up to 100 jobs

Hovione announced that it is expanding its site in East Windsor and will create up to 100 jobs over the next few years. The leader in spray drying and particle engineering announced the latest expansion strategy represents an investment of $170 million not only here in the U.S., but Ireland and Portugal, as well.
EAST WINDSOR, NJ

Comments / 0

Community Policy