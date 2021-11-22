ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
World

International Arrivals in Greece Keep Rising in October

By Reuters
US News and World Report
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleATHENS (Reuters) - International air traffic to Greece rose further in October, at the end of the peak summer tourism season, civil aviation authority data showed on Monday. Arrivals more than doubled in that month...

www.usnews.com

Comments / 0

Related
Asbarez News

Philoxenia 2021: Armenia Participates in Greece’s International Tourism Exhibition

Armenia’s booth at the 2021 Philoxenia International Tourism Exhibition drew hundreds of visitors, who had the opportunity to learn more about Armenian culture. The exhibition took place in Thessaloniki from November 12 to 14, while following the proper Covid-19 protocols. Visitors received information about the country, hotel accommodations, religious sites...
WORLD
atlantanews.net

First international tourists arrive in Vietnam after months of sky closure

Hanoi [Vietnam], November 18 (ANI/VOVWORLD): A Vietnam Airlines flight departing from the Republic of Korea (RoK) landed at Da Nang International Airport on Wednesday, bringing nearly 30 foreign tourists to local destinations under a pilot program to welcome them back foreign travellers after a hiatus caused by COVID-19. Upon their...
LIFESTYLE
Reuters

Turkish foreign arrivals rise to nearly 3.5 mln in Oct

ISTANBUL, Nov 22 (Reuters) - The number of foreign visitors arriving in Turkey jumped to 3.47 million in October, data showed on Monday, surging more than 99% from a year earlier when COVID-19 measures were still in place but still below levels reached in 2019. Turkey began closing borders and...
WORLD
hotelnewsresource.com

International Travel Spending Expected to Rise 94% In 2022

Travellers headed to secondary destinations and booking ‘the great outdoors’ in 2021. Eight out of 10 travellers will choose sustainable travel. The World Travel & Tourism Council (WTTC) and Trip.com Group have launched ‘Trending in Travel’, a new report that shows the latest trends traveller behaviour and future booking patterns in the wake of COVID-19.
TRAVEL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#International Arrivals#Reuters#Covid#Greek
eturbonews.com

International Tourism Arrivals in Africa and the Middle East

Travel analytics experts have been closely monitoring the winds of change in the travel sector since the pandemic unleased, and up until recently, the air ticketing data was showing the Americas, especially the Caribbean, as the sole game changers when it comes to real-time travel recovery. However, the latest travel data shows that Africa and the Middle East are also proving to be much more resilient.
WORLD
AFP

S.Africa tourism in turmoil after variant sparks travel bans

Helpless and furious, South African tour operators are flooded with cancellations as countries follow Britain's decision to ban travel from the region over the discovery of a new coronavirus variant. "We are mostly dealing with cancellations from people who cannot fly," said Morongoe Khoboko, who works for Corporate Traveller Evolution in Johannesburg.
TRAVEL
Black America Web

International Baecation Inspo [Greece, Bali, Cape Town + More]

In most areas, the weather is getting a little chilly and it may be time for some warmer scenery. Traveling in general is an experience everyone should have over and over again in their lives. Whether it’s venture to a new part of your city or flying across the world, a change in environment isn’t only great for your social feed but for your mental health as well.
WORLD
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Tourism
Place
Athens
NewsBreak
International Travel
NewsBreak
World
Country
Greece
tourismnewslive.com

Ayurvedic tourism is booming with the arrival of international tourists; Increase in the number of domestic tourists

With the arrival of international travelers to Kerala, the Ayurveda sector will benefit. The sector has also benefited from the fact that many people choose Ayurveda for post-covid treatment. Domestic tourists have already arrived in Kerala for Ayurvedic treatment. The number of domestic tourists seeking Ayurvedic treatment has increased by 15 percent over the previous year.
INDIA
allears.net

NEWS: U.S. Restricting Travel From 8 Countries Due to New COVID-19 Strain

The strain, known as B.1.1.529 or the “Omicron” variant, was first detected in South Africa, and is now the cause for the latest wave of travel restrictions. These restrictions are out of “out of an abundance of caution given the WHO has now identified this as a ‘variant of concern’.” These travel restrictions go into effect on Monday.
TRAVEL
AFP

Tourists rush to S.Africa airport after travel bans

Anxious-looking travellers thronged Johannesburg international airport and stood in long queues on Friday, desperate to squeeze onto the last flights to countries that had just shut their doors to South Africa. She had travelled to South Africa with her partner to adopt the child and was desperate to get back to their home in Austria.
TRAVEL
US News and World Report

New Zealand to Ease COVID Measures This Week Despite Omicron Threat - PM

WELLINGTON (Reuters) - New Zealand Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern said on Monday the country will move into a system of living with the COVID-19 virus later this week despite the new Omicron variant posing a fresh health threat to the world. There were no cases of the Omicron variant in...
PUBLIC HEALTH
ceoworld.biz

Changing Winds? The Rise of Asian Universities in International Rankings

Historically speaking, the universities in the west have dominated the Higher Education space. Talented students from the relatively less developed regions in other parts of the world, particularly Asia, would travel to the west to pursue quality education. The migration was driven not by simple fascination towards the fast-paced modern life awaiting across the ocean; the universities in the west, offered everything there was, to sustain a high-impact academic and professional career. Things, however, are beginning to change – and this is reflected in the rise of the Asian universities in international rankings.
WORLD
hawaiitelegraph.com

More Than 100 Afghans Arrive in Greece

A flight carrying more than 100 Afghans arrived Monday in northern Greece. According to Greek officials, the group of 119 people included Mohibullah Samim, Afghanistan's former minister of border and tribal affairs, as well as a lawyer who prosecuted Taliban fighters, women's rights activists and a female judge. The evacuees...
WORLD
AFP

South Africa calls travel bans 'draconian, unjustified'

South Africa's health ministry on Friday attacked a global rush to impose travel bans to slow the spread of a new Covid variant as "draconian," unscientific and contrary to WHO advice. The new strain, named Omicron, has been blamed for a surge in cases in South Africa, but has already cropped up in Hong Kong, Belgium, Israel and Botswana. "We believe that some of the reactions have been unjustified," Health Minister Joe Phaahla told a news conference, accusing some leaders whom he did not name of seeking a "scapegoat." Britain was the first slap a flight ban from countries in southern Africa, just hours after South Africa revealed it had detected the variant which has multiple mutations.
TRAVEL
KREX

World takes action as new variant emerges in southern Africa

BRUSSELS (AP) — A slew of nations moved to stop air travel from southern Africa on Friday, and stocks plunged in Asia and Europe in reaction to news of a new, potentially more transmissible COVID-19 variant. “The last thing we need is to bring in a new variant that will cause even more problems,” said […]
LIFESTYLE
US News and World Report

Australia's Reopening Plans in Doubt After Omicron Cases

SYDNEY (Reuters) - Australia will review its plans to reopen borders to skilled migrants and students from Dec. 1, Prime Minister Scott Morrison said on Monday, after the country reported its first cases of the Omicron coronavirus variant over the weekend. Two people who arrived in Australia from southern Africa...
PUBLIC HEALTH
US News and World Report

Italy Reports 47 Coronavirus Deaths on Sunday, 12,932 New Cases

MILAN (Reuters) - Italy reported 47 coronavirus-related deaths on Sunday, against 90 the day before, the health ministry said, while the daily tally of new infections rose slightly to 12,932 from 12,877. Italy has registered 133,674 deaths linked to COVID-19 since its outbreak emerged in February last year, the second-highest...
WORLD

Comments / 0

Community Policy