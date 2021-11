“I think it is essential for the entire community to know what we are going through and how they can support us.”. According to Local 153 union steward and Tandon K-12 STEM Education program coordinator Susan Hermon, the contract for Tandon’s office and professional employees expired in December 2020, and delayed negotiations and conflicts with the university hindered the process for months. However, this past Friday, they finally came to an agreement with NYU.

