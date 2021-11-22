ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Economist Steve Moore on Fed announcement: Brainard 'would have been a disaster'

By Talia Kaplan
FOXBusiness
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFreedomWorks economist Stephen Moore argued on Monday, shortly after President Biden announced that he will nominate Jerome Powell to a second term as chairman of the Federal Reserve, that Lael Brainard, the sole Democrat on the Fed’s Board of Governors, "would have been a disaster" in the role. "She...

www.foxbusiness.com

