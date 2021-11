Ford has a hit on its hands despite not having built a single production version yet. The F-150 Lightning has managed to draw around 160,000 reservations, far exceeding initial expectations. That's why Ford decided to double production with a $250 million investment that should increase production capacity to 80,000 units per year. The current plan is to build 15,000 in 2022, 55,000 in 2023, and 80,000 in 2024. Beginning in 2025, the second-generation model will supposedly launch, riding on an all-new platform instead of the modified architecture shared with the standard F-150. Those production numbers might sound impressive but they're probably not good enough.

