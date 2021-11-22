ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Minister: Every German will be vaccinated, cured or dead

By Harry Johnson
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAccording to the minister, everyone in the country will be immunized or succumb to the coronavirus in the coming months. Germany’s Health Minister Jens Spahn, today, urged everyone to get vaccinated, but remained skeptical about making the shots compulsory. The minister said that herd...

Amid skyrocketing Covid cases, Germany’s health minister said that not enough people had come forward for their vaccinations, and issued a grim warning.“It’s probable by the end of winter that pretty much everyone in Germany will have been vaccinated, recovered or died,” health minister Jens Spahn said, adding that anyone who had not received a vaccine would “likely” be infected in the coming months.He urged the millions of Germans who have not yet come forward for a jab to do so.Meanwhile, Austria entered a 10-day lockdown as protests against restrictions have broken out across Europe amid surging infection rates across the continent.Despite protests against the measures, people are being told to work from home and non-essential shops are now closed in what is the central European nation's fourth lockdown.Over 600 babies born premature and needing critical care to mothers hospitalised by Covid-19Can I travel to Austria? Latest restrictions and advice as lockdown imposedCovid lockdowns across Europe threaten travel plans for tens of thousands
Germans were warned Monday they would be "vaccinated, cured or dead" from Covid-19 by the end of winter, as Europe battles an upsurge in the pandemic that prompted a US travel advisory. "Probably by the end of this winter, as is sometimes cynically said, pretty much everyone in Germany will be vaccinated, cured or dead," German Health Minister Jens Spahn said, as he urged more citizens to get the jab.
Greens name co-leader Baerbock German foreign minister

BERLIN, Nov 25 (Reuters) - Germany's Greens on Thursday nominated co-leader Annalena Baerbock to become foreign minister in the next government and confirmed they would propose Robert Habeck as vice-chancellor and economy minister with responsibility for climate policy. The nominations, along with those for other cabinet posts, were made on...
WHO: Time for European vaccine mandate is now

In early November, the WHO warned that Europe was “at the epicenter” of the COVID-19 pandemic. According to a senior World Health Organization (WHO) official, Europe should seriously consider enacting mandatory vaccination against coronavirus, in light of the latest COVID-19 resurgence on the continent. WHO’s executive director for Europe, Robb...
Netherlands goes into a new lockdown

Despite 85% of the country’s adult population being vaccinated, the surge in the Netherlands is said to be the worst in Western Europe. The government of the Netherlands announced that starting on Monday, November 29, all bars and restaurants will be closed during night hours and non-essential stores will be closed from 5pm to 5am. Masks will be required in secondary schools, and everyone who can work from home is urged to do so.
