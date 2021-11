Things got a little heated (literally) recently at a Tim Hortons in Southgate after an employee got mad and threw a cup of hot coffee at a customer in the drive-thru. A Michigan woman was going through the drive-thru at a Tim Hortons in Southgate when she asked the employee if she could add Timbits to her order which she had not paid for yet. The employee told her no and slammed the window shut. The woman turned to her boyfriend and called the employee a b**ch. Apparently, the 16-year-old employee heard the comment because that's when the coffee was thrown in the woman's face.

SOUTHGATE, MI ・ 9 DAYS AGO