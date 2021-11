BALTIMORE COUNTY – Authorities in Baltimore County, Maryland say the man involved in taking his two daughters at gunpoint this week in York County has been involved in a carjacking that occurred yesterday afternoon in the Cockeysville area. Police say Robert Vicosa was armed with a semi-automatic handgun and accompanied by an accomplice, identified as Tia Bynum, along with his two young girls, who are 6 & 7 years of age. Both Vicosa & Bynum have backgrounds in law enforcement and have open warrants for their arrest in York County. Vicosa & Bynum are considered armed & dangerous.Vicosa is charged with an armed carjacking and Bynam with false imprisonment. Police say the safety of the children is a priority. If you see the suspects or have any information, call 911 immediately.

MARYLAND STATE ・ 10 DAYS AGO