Wyoming State

Wyoming is a gripping location for psychological mysteries

Gillette News Record
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleI’m not a fast reader. I don’t get through several books a day,...

Jackson Hole Radio

Feds want to rename several Wyoming locations

Secretary of the Interior Deb Haaland today formally established a process to review and replace derogatory names of the nation’s geographic features. She also declared “squaw” to be a derogatory term and ordered the Board on Geographic Names – the federal body tasked with naming geographic places – to implement procedures to remove the term from federal usage.
WYOMING STATE
Goldendale Sentinel

Mystery Photo

This week’s Goldendale’s Attic Mystery Picture. Magic turkeys fly into box at Sentinel office, ready to cook! Kids point to them, saying, “Y…
GOLDENDALE, WA
sweetwaternow.com

Wyoming’s First Nuclear Facility to be Located in Kemmerer

SWEETWATER COUNTY — Representatives from Rocky Mountain Power (RMP) and TerraPower announced to the Sweetwater County Commission today that the new Natrium nuclear project will be located in Kemmerer. Rock Springs, Gillette, and Glenrock were also in the running for the first facility. The Sweetwater County Commission congratulated Lincoln County...
WYOMING STATE
Gillette News Record

Off-track betting’s gamble pays off – for now

Since May, the historic horse racing machines at the Gillette locations of Wyoming Horse Racing and Wyoming Downs have been shut down, but they could soon be up and running again after a judge’s decision earlier this month. District Judge F. Scott Peasley granted their motion to stay, or delay...
GILLETTE, WY
Gillette News Record

Gillette histories

Practically every store in Gillette except drugstores and garages will be closed Nov. 11, according to announcements being made by retailers in today’s issue of the News Record. Armistice Day being a national holiday, local employers wished to give their helpers a brief vacation so that they might enjoy the day along with other folks. Hence, the decision to close. All customers are urged to do their buying today.
GILLETTE, WY
Gillette News Record

Group still looking for snack donations

The Gillette Assistance League is collecting snack donations for kids in Campbell County until Dec. 13. The group, made up of a handful of local churches and organizations, are asking for donations of individual serving packets of beef sticks or jerky, microwave mac and cheese, granola bars, trail mix, cracker and cheese packages, apple sauce, fruit cups and fruit snacks.
CAMPBELL COUNTY, WY
Gillette News Record

Active COVID cases falls to less than 2,000

The number of active coronavirus cases declined by more than 300 over the weekend to fall to less than 2,000 for the first time in three months. The Wyoming Department of Health’s regular coronavirus update said the state received 355 reports of new laboratory-confirmed cases between Friday and Monday, along with 129 reports of new probable cases.
PUBLIC HEALTH
Gillette News Record

Active coronavirus cases fall by 36

The number of active coronavirus cases in Wyoming fell by 36 on Tuesday. The Wyoming Department of Health’s regular coronavirus update said the state received 150 reports of new laboratory-confirmed cases and 99 reports of new probable cases Tuesday. The number of reported recoveries among those with confirmed or probable...
PUBLIC HEALTH
Gillette News Record

Wyoming tech companies take on Facebook smart glasses

CHEYENNE — Three Wyoming-based companies are taking on the Facebook metaverse with the development of their own innovative smart glasses. The strategic partnership between Teal, VMAccel and GreenArrays Inc. was made in an effort to keep product creation based in Wyoming, and will compete with technology companies from across the U.S. and internationally.
WYOMING STATE
Gillette News Record

Uranium sale expected to boost Wyoming production

DOUGLAS — In a move that may mean a huge upswing in uranium mining in Converse County and Wyoming, Uranium Energy Corporation (UEC) has entered into an agreement with Russia’s Uranium One Investments Inc., a subsidiary of Uranium One, to acquire all issued and outstanding shares of Uranium One Americas, Inc. (U1A) for a total purchase price of $112 million in cash and the replacement of $19 million in reclamation bonding.
WYOMING STATE
Gillette News Record

Climate, population drops, prompt BLM to revise sage grouse plans

Citing population declines, climate change, habitat loss and other factors, the Bureau of Land Management will revise Western conservation plans for greater sage grouse, including in Wyoming where about 38% of the birds live on a landscape heavily used by the state’s industries. The Bureau’s announcement Monday will affect habitat...
ANIMALS
Gillette News Record

Vigilante justice and the end of America

Two recent vigilante killing trials, one in Georgia, the other in Wisconsin, have exposed a terrifying trend of armed citizens who, in the name of justice, only make America less safe and portend a future of fear, intimidation and increasing violence. They also raise a question that haunts me: How...
PUBLIC SAFETY
Gillette News Record

Bard, LaDuke selected to represent Team Wyoming at NFR

Ellie Bard remembers meeting Will LaDuke three years ago. Bard, 21, graduated from Big Horn High School in 2019. She met LaDuke when he started recruiting her to come join the Gillette College women’s rodeo team. “He made a pretty convincing argument,” Bard said. “It was pretty hard to refuse...
WYOMING STATE
Gillette News Record

Active coronavirus cases up by 202

The number of active coronavirus cases in Wyoming increased by 202 on Wednesday. Wyoming Department of Health figures showed the department received 154 reports of new laboratory-confirmed cases Wednesday and 59 reports of new probable cases. Also on Wednesday, the department received 11 new reports of recoveries among those with...
PUBLIC HEALTH
Gillette News Record

Gillette histories

Excavation has been commenced on the new Legion building. It will be located in the east end of the city tourist camp across from the county fairgrounds. The materials will be furnished from the Legion and labor by donation. It may become a WPA labor project later. The structure will be 60 by 90 feet with a full basement.
GILLETTE, WY
Gillette News Record

Gillette histories

A proposed Christmas tree lane on Gillette Avenue and the highway approaches along Highways 14-16 into Gillette was made during the Gillette Lions club meeting yesterday. A committee under Kenneth Naramore will contact merchants today in regard to making plans for erecting Christmas trees in front of businesses on these two streets. Mayor D.J. Dalbey said the city would furnish the electricity, the lighting decorations and labor if the merchants wished to cooperate with the proposed Lions club plan to decorate Gillette.
GILLETTE, WY

