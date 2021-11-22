Wyoming is a gripping location for psychological mysteries

Imagine a place in Aspen where everyone had to appear at least once a week. No exceptions. Otherwise, your final sell-by date would come and go. Aspen’s original Spring Street post office was in what later became the Wienerstube building. It is now the site of the Aspen Art Museum. Back then, it was Grand Central. There was no mail home delivery, so everyone had a free P.O. Box. It was the floor of your very own stock exchange. You traded stories. If a business started or died, you knew that a week in advance.

ASPEN, CO ・ 8 DAYS AGO