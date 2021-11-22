Bears OLB Robert Quinn impressed with career day vs. Ravens

With star edge rusher Khalil Mack out for the season to undergo foot surgery, the Bears needed someone to step up in his absence when they welcomed the Ravens to town.

Robert Quinn not only stepped up, he dominated with an impressive outing, where he totaled five tackles, including three for a loss, four quarterback hits and a career-high 3.5 sacks to give him 10 sacks in 10 games.

What made it all the more impressive was that Quinn didn’t have the benefit of Mack lining up opposite him or defensive tackle Akiem Hicks in the middle. Quinn was the guy, and he dominated off the edge — as an 11-year veteran.

Following a disappointing 2020 season, where he had just two sacks, Quinn has not only rebounded by exceeded expectations as he’s been one of Chicago’s best defenders this season.

But Quinn wasn’t thinking about his career outing after the Bears suffered a disheartening 16-13 loss to the Ravens.

“It’s sickening; I’ll just put it that way,” Quinn said after the game. “It’s a punch to the gut. We had the lead. The Ravens had the ball. It was on the defense to close it out and we didn’t do that.”