ESPN's Jeff Passan reports there's "a sense that Corey Seager, the magnificent Los Angeles Dodgers shortstop, and Marcus Semien, the dynamic Toronto infielder, are increasingly likely to sign before Dec. 1, executives interested in the players told ESPN. The tack with Seager and Semien left executives wondering whether they really do want to sign early or it's a play to draw out teams like the New York Yankees, who need a shortstop and, three sources said, have shown interest in both.

MLB ・ 13 DAYS AGO