Salvation Army kicks off holiday season

Although bells have been ringing at red kettles since before Veterans Day, Muskogee Salvation Army made its 2021 Christmas campaign official on Friday.

During a brief ceremony at the Salvation Army Family Store, Bank of Oklahoma Market President Jason Hughes made the first official donation with $2,000 check.

He said he hopes the donation will "get the drive going."

Salvation Army Major Kari Booth said she thanks the community for supporting the kettle drive and Angel Tree campaign. People get paper ornaments from the Angel Trees and buy items for children, seniors and veterans.

"The trees are up all over town; we'd like you to adopt an angel," Booth said. "Be sure and put some coins or a check or some bills for this season. We had a great year last year, but we're going to have an even better year this year."

Booth said this year's goal is $80,000, up from the 2020 goal of $70,000.

"We do have one bell ringer that's killing them all" in garnering collections, Booth said, introducing John West, who rings at the Chandler Road and York Street Homeland.

West said he really doesn't have a secret to his success.

Board member Stephen Smalley encouraged people to volunteer to be bell ringers. He said people can call him at (918) 869-0182.

Angel Tree Sites

• Salvation Army Family Store, 2328 E. Shawnee Bypass.

• American Bank, 3300 W. Broadway; 2401 Chandler Road.

• Red Lobster, 225 W. Shawnee Bypass.

• Orscheln Farm and Home Store, 6 E. Shawnee Bypass.

• Arvest Bank, 230 W. Broadway; 735 N. York St.

• Walmart, 1000 W. Shawnee Bypass.*

• James Hodge Ford, 1200 N. Main St.

• James Hodge Toyota, 2314 W. Shawnee Bypass.

• James Hodge Hyundai, 1330 N. Main St.

Bell Ringers

• Hobby Lobby, 2224 E. Shawnee Bypass.

• Big Lots, 2300 E. Shawnee Bypass.

• Lowe's, 2901 E. Shawnee Bypass.

• Homeland, 2410 Chandler Road.

• Walmart, 1000 W. Shawnee Bypass.*

* Angel trees and ringers will be up later at these sites.