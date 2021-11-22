ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Probe finds 'overwhelming evidence' of misconduct by Cuomo

By MARINA VILLENEUVE - Associated Press
Derrick
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleALBANY, N.Y. (AP) — A legislative investigation released Monday found “overwhelming evidence” that former...

WNYT

Assembly report finds rampant misconduct in Cuomo administration

The New York State Assembly's 45-page report into the conduct of former Gov. Andrew Cuomo is out. The report, written by independent investigators from the law firm Davis Polk & Wardwell, comes more than eight months after the Legislature launched the impeachment investigation. The report finds Cuomo sexually harassed women...
Andrew Cuomo
NY lawmakers begin reading findings from Cuomo probe

ALBANY, N.Y. (WBEN/AP) — Members of the New York Assembly's Judiciary Committee began reading copies of a report on Thursday that delves into allegations against former Gov. Andrew Cuomo. The report is expected to lay out the committee’s findings into allegations the Democrat sexually harassed aides, understated the toll of...
Investigation report by Assembly Judiciary Committee released, shows misconduct by Cuomo

The New York State Assembly Judiciary Committee on Monday released the investigation report into accusations of sexual harassment and another allegations against Andrew Cuomo,. Assembly Judiciary Committee Chairman Charles Lavine says investigators looked at sexual harassment allegations against Cuomo, as well things like manipulation of COVID-19 nursing home death numbers, and whether state resources were used by Cuomo in writing his $5M pandemic memoir.
Andrew Cuomo seeks delay in release of Assembly probe findings

ALBANY — An attorney for former Gov. Andrew M. Cuomo on Thursday sought to examine and respond to an investigative report by an Assembly committee considering impeachment of Cuomo in a move that could delay public release of the findings. Members of the Assembly Judiciary Committee on Thursday began viewing...
Assembly Report Accuses Cuomo Of Numerous Misconduct Actions

Lawyers representing the New York State Assembly Judiciary Committee have released a final report today regarding misconduct allegations against former New York Governor Andrew Cuomo. The Judiciary Committee report includes 600 thousand pages of evidence. It accuses Cuomo of sexual harassment, improperly using state resources for his book and not...
Assembly releases findings of its impeachment investigation into Cuomo

An investigative report into several claims of misconduct made against former Gov. Andrew Cuomo was released Monday by the State Assembly, and concluded that the former governor engaged in sexual harassment, used state resources to write a book, and more. The report is the result of an eight-month long investigation...
NEWS10 ABC

Hoylman talks Cuomo report findings, next steps

ALBANY, N.Y. (PIX11) — Former Gov. Andrew Cuomo has been out of office for three months, but now there’s even more material corroborating the allegations that forced him to resign in disgrace. A scathing 46-page report released by the State Assembly Judiciary Committee on Monday was originally supposed to lead to impeachment proceedings, but Cuomo […]
Impeachment probe confirms: yeah, Cuomo’s book deal was shady.

In April, back when a few Cuomosexuals still roamed New York, the Times Union published interviews with anonymous current and former Cuomo staffers claiming they were given tasks related to Cuomo’s memoir about the COVID-19 pandemic, American Crisis, for which Cuomo had received a whopping $5 million, as part of their governmental duties—violating state law. The Cuomo administration roundly denied it, and a lot has happened since then; but yesterday, the New York State Assembly released its report on its eight-month impeachment investigation, which confirms Cuomo used state staff to author and promote his memoir. The probe also concludes that the Cuomo administration manipulated nursing home death data and that Cuomo committed sexual harassment.
De Blasio and Council Move to Widen Net for NYPD Misconduct Probes

The board charged with investigating allegations of NYPD officer misconduct would be able to launch its own probes under new City Council legislation — bolstering the watchdog’s power to police the police. Currently, the Civilian Complaint Review Board can only initiate investigations that come from complaints, typically filed by victims...
Federal probe into allegations of teen labor trafficking in Enterprise finds no evidence

ENTERPRISE, Ala. (WDHN) — Recently, a national publication reported on a federal probe of the trafficking of teen migrants to work at poultry plants. In a Bloomberg report from Tuesday, a source indicated Enterprise and Woodburn, Oregon as two areas of investigation. Last summer, a team of federal representatives with theU.S. Justice Department, Health and […]
