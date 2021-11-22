Biden Renominates Jerome Powell to Another Term as Federal Reserve Chairman

Donald Trump lost his bid for reelection in spectacular fashion, receiving 7 million fewer popular votes than the winner, Joe Biden. During the five weeks following the election on Nov. 3, Biden’s win withstood more than 60 failed court challenges, and by Dec. 14 each state had certified its final electoral count, thereby confirming Biden’s victory. “The electoral college has spoken,” Sen. Mitch McConnell said. “So today I want to congratulate President-elect Joe Biden.” No conceivable formula or legal challenge to the election remained. Biden had beaten Trump. On Jan. 6, Congress would meet to confirm the electoral count, and on Jan. 20, the new president would be sworn in. Everyone expected the defeated president to eventually concede, but Donald Trump refused. Instead, as ABC newsman Jonathan Karl explains in “Betrayal: The Final Act of the Trump Show,” Trump chose to launch a violent insurrection that upended the peaceful transfer of power. Karl’s sobering, solid, account of Trump’s last year in office sheds new light on how the man who lost the presidency nearly succeeded in overthrowing the 2020 election. Anyone who thinks that “it can’t happen here,” ought to read this book.

PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION ・ 2 DAYS AGO