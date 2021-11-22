ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Drummer Mephisto Halabi Breaks Down the Walls of His ‘Arabic Room’

By John Garratt
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMephisto Halabi is a current moniker for drummer Julius Masri, a musician whose talents lay far, far, far beyond just keeping time on a drum kit. His album The Arabic Room doesn’t fit into any neat musical categories. I’d say that it doesn’t even belong in any of the not-so-neat categories,...

this song is sick

Lasting Moment Breaks the Mold with Eerie Indie Debut “Eyes On Walls”

In a world brimming with more music than ever before, standing out has become increasingly important. If you stand out with a new sound, TSIS takes notice, and that’s why we’re excited to share New York outfit, Lasting Moment, and their debut single, “Eyes on Walls.”. An amalgam of synthetic,...
MUSIC
PopMatters

Claire Cronin’s ‘Bloodless’ Is Pure Catharsis

Claire Cronin’s music plays like the ghostly sounds someone lost in the woods in winter, hungry, beyond tired, and bordering on frostbite might make. Her guitar chords, slow trudges that she seems to lean on for dear life, take listeners through a rural North America where reality meets lore. Her voice, disembodied but certain and sometimes in harmony with husband and multi-instrumentalist Ezra Buchla, finds itself somewhere between Brigid Mae Power and Neil Young. And often, her only other accompaniment is Buchla’s synth or violin, which lurk in the background, hazy, just out of reach, but integral to what Cronin is conjuring. To use a perhaps all-too-obvious but no less appropriate term, her music is haunted.
MUSIC
PopMatters

Dummy’s ‘Mandatory Enjoyment’ Is the Best Krautpop Album of the Year

Every year there is one great album from a modern-day krautrock advocate. These artists experiment with the motorik pulse, slow-moving harmony, spluttering loops, and thick walls of Moog synthesizers and Farfisa organs, elements that were propagated in the 1970s by West German groups such as Neu!, Can, and Cluster. In...
MUSIC
PopMatters

Elbow’s ‘Flying Dream 1’ Soars Quietly

Sometimes a memory feels like a dream, and sometimes, it is so visceral that you start to believe it happened. Flying dreams can’t possibly be real, but they’re the ones you wish would never end. Out of the fever dream of the past 18 months, Elbow have produced their ninth studio release, Flying Dream 1. Unable to work as a group during the lockdown, the songs on the album were written alone but together. The quartet passed musical ideas to one another from their respective home studios, sharing and building upon individual snippets. As a result, the songs became a kind of conversational thread between faraway friends. Because of the isolation, the album has a more introspective feel than previous releases. There are none of the swaying, hands-in-the-air anthems such as “One Day Like This”, nor any acerbic rockers like “White Noise White Heat”. Instead, Flying Dream 1 soars quietly with the unabashedly earnest love songs Elbow do so well.
MUSIC
Sonoma Index Tribune

Breaking down ‘Bernstein’s Wall’

“This will be our reply to violence,” Leonard Bernstein once said. “To make music more intensely, more beautifully, more devotedly than ever before.”. And, given the times in which Bernstein found himself as one of the world’s premier composers, he was going to have to make a lot of intense, beautiful music.
SONOMA, CA
94.3 Jack FM

Paul McCartney disagrees that The Beatles are the greatest band of all time

So, The Beatles are the greatest band of all time, right? Not if you ask Paul McCartney. Sir Paul himself feels that The Everly Brothers deserve the honor. British newspaper the Daily Mail reports that, according to a passage in his new book ﻿The Lyrics, the former Beatle says he and band mate John Lennon were plenty inspired by the pioneering American rock ‘n’ roll duo.
MUSIC
New York Post

Elvis Presley got erection filming ‘Girls! Girls! Girls!’ — and it wasn’t edited out

Elvis Presley was well-known for making the women swoon with his moves. However, the King of Rock and Roll apparently turned himself on as well after getting “excited” while shooting a dance scene with actress Laurel Goodwin during the 1962 musical comedy “Girls! Girls! Girls!” The steamy scene was described in “Good Rockin’ Tonight,” a memoir by Presley’s former manager, Joe Esposito.
MUSIC
Entertainment
Music
PopSugar

Saweetie Shows Off Twerking Skills During Her Electric Saturday Night Live Debut

Saweetie brought old Hollywood glam and lots of twerking to the stage during her Saturday Night Live debut on Nov. 21! It was hits galore when the 28-year-old rapper stepped inside Studio 8H during the sketch comedy show's Thanksgiving episode, hosted by Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings star Simu Liu. Fresh off hosting the 2021 MTV European Music Awards, Saweetie stunned in two curve-hugging ensembles and bright-red hair as she performed a medley of her hits "Tap In" and "Best Friend," as well as her new single, "Icy Chain." Saweetie nailed her choreography and even showed off her twerking skills, which makes perfect sense given that the latter song's lyrics instruct fans to "twerk that ass for a icy chain."
CELEBRITIES
DoYouRemember?

‘Little House On The Prairie’ Star Returns To Acting Roots In New Film

Alison Arngrim is back! After years of being out of the spotlight, she returns to acting with a new film called Even In Dreams. Alison is best known for her role as the bully Nellie Oleson on Little House on the Prairie in the ’70s. She continued acting in the ’80s through the 2000s in smaller projects. In recent years, she has only appeared in several TV movies.
MOVIES
soultracks.com

Motown hitmaker Marilyn McLeod dies at 82

(November 26, 2021) She was part of one of the great songwriting teams of the 1970s and 80s, and left a string of Motown smashes that we revere even in 2021. Today we say a sad goodbye to the great Marilyn McLeod, who penned top hits for Diana Ross, Jermaine Jackson and more.
MUSIC
HipHopDX.com

Lil Baby Addresses Saweetie Dating Rumors

New York, NY – Lil Baby is shooting down a rumor he’s romantically linked to “ICY GRL” rapper Saweetie. On Thursday (November 25), Hollywood Unlocked claimed a source exclusively told them the purported couple was seen at a Chanel store in New York City. According to the source, Lil Baby...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
hotnewhiphop.com

Meek Mill Breaks Down His Greatest Luxury In Life

This August, Meek Mill's debut mixtape Dreamchasers, celebrated its tenth anniversary. Dreamchasers was the genesis for Meek Mill's career. From his early-2010s breakout as the face of Rick Ross' Maybach Music Group to his time in and out of prison, the Dreams and Nightmares rapper has given more than a decade to the game, and is transitioning from being one of the genre's hottest newcomers, to a bonafide veteran of hip hop.
CELEBRITIES
mymodernmet.com

Circular Glass-Walled Cabin Easily Transforms From a Luxury Room Into an Open Patio

Itching to get away for a weekend and spend some time in the great outdoors? This unique circular cabin would be the perfect nature retreat. LUMIPOD Cabin by LUMICENE features a modular design with a massive curving glass façade that reaches from floor to ceiling. The clever design means that you’ll get unobstructed panoramic views of the outdoors even as you lay in bed.
HOME & GARDEN
Mix 104.3 KMXY

Explorers Find Flintstone-Inspired Mansion Empty in the Woods

You're not likely to see a home like this anywhere. It's a stone mansion abandoned in the woods that looks like it was inspired by the Flintstones cartoon. One of the most popular YouTube channels that specializes in exploring abandoned places is BigBankz. Here's what they said about this very recent adventure in the remote woodlands:
TV & VIDEOS

