The Sun-Times’ Mark Potash breaks down the Bears’ first half of the season and previews what’s ahead:. Will Matt Nagy get Year 2 with Justin Fields? The rookie quarterback, while far from a finished product, looks like the real deal and a player who could be a dangerous weapon against even elite NFL teams in the right hands. With Fields coming off back-to-back games of significant improvement, the second half of the season is Nagy’s chance to prove that this offensive staff is the one to ultimately get Fields to max out.

NFL ・ 12 DAYS AGO