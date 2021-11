Gold (XAU/USD-spot) tumbled Monday from around 1850 to almost 1800 levels on the prospect of faster tightening after Biden renominated Powell as Fed Chair and Brainard as VC (vice-chair). The probable reappointment of Powell as Fed Chair will not only ensure present policy continuity but may also prompt for faster tightening (QE tapering, QT, and Liftoff). Both Powell and Brainard as well as Biden vowed to tackle surging inflation as the number one priority.

PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION ・ 4 DAYS AGO