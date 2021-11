Hideo Kojima, the famed director behind the Metal Gear series and Death Stranding, has an obvious passion for TV and film. His games focus heavily on lengthy cinematics and dialogue, and he recently gained a strong penchant for hiring celebrity actors for his leading roles. With this in mind, it’s no surprise that before he entered game development, Kojima wanted to make films. That dream eluded him for a while, but now it looks like it will finally become a reality. His studio Kojima Productions has just created a new division focused on TV, film, and music.

LOS ANGELES, CA ・ 6 DAYS AGO