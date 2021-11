The LSU Tigers tried their two-quarterback system on Saturday night. Well it was more like Max Johnson got two drives and then it was the Garrett Nussmeier show. There were moments of absolute magic for the freshman, and then there were moments where he looked like a true freshman in his first meaningful moments. He was 18/31 on the night for 179 yards and a touchdown. He also threw two interceptions in the game, the second came in overtime.

COLLEGE SPORTS ・ 13 DAYS AGO