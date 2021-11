A city in the American heartland is in mourning and shock after five people were killed and dozens injured, when a SUV ploughed into a Christmas parade, scattering crowds and sending people fleeing in horror.Officials in Waukesha, Wisconsin, said the parade, a “Norman Rockwell-type event” that the city had proudly hosted for decades for both residents and visitors, was part of its very fabric.Yet, this year’s celebrations turned into horror when, on Sunday, a speeding SUV was seen tearing down the road on which the parade was being held, and slamming into participants and onlookers.With the state, and the...

PUBLIC SAFETY ・ 5 DAYS AGO