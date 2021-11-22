ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Conagra Brands recalls some Birds Eye broccoli tots due to presence of small rocks, metal fragments

By Daniella Genovese
FOXBusiness
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleConagra Brands Inc.'s Birds Eye Broccoli Tots are being removed from store shelves ahead of Thanksgiving after consumers reported injuries while consuming the product. The company issued a recall for the 12-oz. packages with specific...

www.foxbusiness.com

