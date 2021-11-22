ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Celebrities

See The Poster For ‘Jonas Brothers Family Roast’

fangirlish.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleI don’t have the best sense of humor, so the idea of someone roasting me is not high on my priority list. Hell, it sounds like literal hell. But The Jonas Brothers are better than all of us, I guess, because they don’t mind being roasted. At...

fangirlish.com

Comments / 0

Related
Kenosha News.com

Worth Watching: Roasting the Jonas Brothers, ‘New Amsterdam’ Superbug, HBO’s ‘Black and Missing’

Brotherly love is put to the test when Nick, Kevin and Joe Jonas subject themselves to a good-natured roast in a comedy special featuring sketches, songs, games—and celebrity appearances by the likes of Saturday Night Live’s Pete Davidson, Niall Horan, John Legend, Gabriel “Fluffy” Iglesias, Jack Whitehall, Lilly Singh and more. Hosting the festivities: SNL’s Kenan Thompson.
CELEBRITIES
E! News

See Sophie Turner Call Out the Jonas Brothers' "Lame" Purity Rings

Watch: Jonas Brothers GRILL Each Other on Netflix Roast. The Jonas Brothers are burnin' up in the hot seat at the Family Roast. Netflix released Jonas Brother Family Roast, starring Nick Jonas, Kevin Jonas and Joe Jonas, on Tuesday Nov. 23, and from the looks of it, Sophie Turner was excited to get in on the action. On the premiere day, Netflix tweeted a clip of Joe's wife roasting the brothers about their purity rings.
CELEBRITIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The Jonas Brothers#Roasting
nowdecatur.com

Sophie Turner Roasts The Jonas Brothers In Netflix Special

The Jonas Brothers Family Roast made its debut on Tuesday (Nov. 23rd) and a clip released by Netflix shows that Sophie Turner was eager to mock the brothers’ purity rings. Joe Jonas’s wife said, “Let's talk about the purity rings. For those of you who don't know, purity rings are worn to demonstrate that you're abstaining from sex before marriage and the Jonas Brothers all had them.”
TV & VIDEOS
Decider

All Hail Niall Horan, Honorary Jonas Brother

But let’s take a moment to appreciate a partnership I didn’t see coming, but now need to see more of it, and that is their friendship with Niall. No stranger to the dynamics of being in a band with other guys, it only makes sense that Niall would get along with, relate to, and love making fun of these bros. Our first proof of that came at the end of the summer when, as part of his Jimmy Kimmel Live hosting gig, Niall shot a segment with Kevin, Joe, and Nick during a golf outing. All four certainly share a sense of humor about themselves as well and have no problem putting it on display.
CELEBRITIES
iheart.com

Kevin Jonas Is 'Still Getting Roasted' After Netflix Special Release

On Tuesday (November 23), the Jonas Brothers Family Roast premiered on Netflix. In the "one-of-a-kind comedy special," Nick Jonas, Kevin Jonas, and Joe Jonas poked fun at themselves with roastings done by comedians like Pete Davidson and Jack Whitehall. Their wives even jumped in for some of the special's most hilarious moments.
TV & VIDEOS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Netflix
NewsBreak
Celebrities
Footwear News

Priyanka Chopra Goes for Gold Metallic Pumps & Shimmery Dress for Netflix’s ‘Jonas Brothers Family Roast’

Priyanka Chopra wowed in an elegant gold look as she took the stage to roast husband Nick Jonas during Netflix’s new comedy special, “Jonas Brothers Family Roast,” which became available to stream today. For the taping, which took place last month, the Indian actress was clad in a shimmering gold dress that hit just above the knee and featured a round neck with long sleeves, ruching around the mid-section and a ruffle-trimmed thigh slit. For shoes, 39-year-old Chopra opted for an elegant pair of shiny gold metallic leather pumps boasting a timeless pointed-toe silhouette and high stiletto heel. The former “Quantico” star pulled things together by adding some gold drop earrings and rings. Meanwhile, her 29-year-old husband dressed in a white suit with a white and blue floral shirt underneath and a pair of dark teal blue sneakers by Loewe featuring a white side swirl and gum sole. View this post on Instagram A post shared by Priyanka (@priyankachopra) Shop glamorous gold pumps ahead. To Buy: Tom Ford Metallic Calfskin Stiletto Pump, $1,090; neimanmarcus.com To Buy: Steve Madden Vala Gold Pump, $95; stevemadden.com To Buy: Linea Paolo Payton Pointy Toe Pump, $130; nordstrom.com For more, flip through the gallery to check out Priyanka Chopra’s street style.
CELEBRITIES
Footwear News

Sophie Turner Goes Sleek in Louis Vuitton Peter Pan Jumpsuit & Pointy Heels for Netflix’s ‘Jonas Brothers Family Roast’

While Priyanka Chopra chose an elegant gold dress and matching pumps to watch her husband, Nick Jonas, take the hot seat along with his brother Joe and Kevin for the “Jonas Brothers Family Roast,” sister-in-law Sophie Turner opted for a chic utility-inspired look. The 25-year-old British actress, who is married to Joe, selected a sleeveless dark blue Louis Vuitton Peter Pan collar jumpsuit featuring a zip front with an integrated belt to cinch the waist and a red leather tab detail for a pop of color. The $3,550 look also features a monogrammed canvas zip pull and LV logo patch. Turner,...
BEAUTY & FASHION
fangirlish.com

See The Trailer For ‘Foodtastic’

We can’t bake as well as we should know how to, but that’s why we appreciate baking shows. The extravagance of what people make, the beauty of it all – we’re into it. That’s despite the fact that we can’t taste or smell creations. We however, love to watch all...
TV & VIDEOS
fangirlish.com

Keanu Reeves Needs to Continue His Reign of Being the Internet’s Boyfriend

Sometimes we stare off into the distance, our minds consumed with thoughts of Keanu Reeves. A hundred percent of the time we’re hoping he’s having a good day, surrounded by people who care for him, and good food. Because that’s what it’s like to be a Keanu Reeves stan. We wish him well, would protect him from the world, and practically live off of stories of Keanu just being Keanu.
CELEBRITIES
Popculture

Beloved Actor Dies of COVID-19 at 73

Indian actor Yusuf Hussain has passed away at the age of 73 after contracting COVID-19. The Tribune India reports that Hussain, best known for his roles in Dhoom 2, Raees, and Road to Sangam passed away on Saturday at Lilavati Hospital in Mumbai. His son-in-law, filmmaker Hansal Mehta, who is...
PUBLIC HEALTH

Comments / 0

Community Policy