See The Poster For ‘Jonas Brothers Family Roast’

But let’s take a moment to appreciate a partnership I didn’t see coming, but now need to see more of it, and that is their friendship with Niall. No stranger to the dynamics of being in a band with other guys, it only makes sense that Niall would get along with, relate to, and love making fun of these bros. Our first proof of that came at the end of the summer when, as part of his Jimmy Kimmel Live hosting gig, Niall shot a segment with Kevin, Joe, and Nick during a golf outing. All four certainly share a sense of humor about themselves as well and have no problem putting it on display.

