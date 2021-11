The last month has put the NFL’s volatility on full display with upsets, letdowns, and entertaining affairs galore. The Bengals have seen that and more firsthand and badly needed their bye to regroup. They look to invert the trend of their next opponent, the Las Vegas Raiders, coming off the bye. The Raiders took a 2-game winning streak into their week 8 bye and have dropped two straight since. The Bengals hold the opposite pattern – they lost their last two before the bye and look to start a new winning streak on the other side.

NFL ・ 9 DAYS AGO