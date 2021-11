Israel’s children’s vaccination campaign kicked off officially on Tuesday morning as 22,000 vaccinations for children aged 11-5 have already been ordered by parents from the HMOs. As part of the operation, mobile vaccination units will operate in several localities in the periphery as well as in the Bedouin community in the south. The Me’uchedet HMO set up a mobile vaccination unit for children on Monday in Dizengoff Circle in Tel Aviv, and hundreds of children were vaccinated ahead of the official start. The Maccabi HMO branch in Ramat Hasharon also began vaccinating children on Monday.

