In one of his recent Youtube videos, Chael Sonnen seemed convinced that a recently deleted tweet by Jon Jones was pointed at the Las Vegas district attorney. The tweet by Jones claimed that anyone still talking about the Las Vegas incident was “a loser” that still lived in their mothers’ basement. While the tweet could have been targetted at any number of Jon Jones’ trolls, Sonnen seemed sure that it was meant for the DA.

UFC ・ 12 DAYS AGO